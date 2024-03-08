News
The Woman I Admire: My Sister, My Life's Beacon

By NIKHAT
March 08, 2024 09:54 IST
We asked you, dear readers, to tell us about the woman who inspires you the most.

Nikhat tells us about the woman who inspires her every day: Her sister.

Lado

In the tapestry of my life, there's a thread that shines brighter than the rest, woven with love, sacrifice and unwavering support. That thread is my elder sister Lado, a beacon of strength, empathy and boundless love.

As I reflect on the journey we've navigated together, I'm overwhelmed by the memories of her unselfishness and compassion. She hasn't just been a sister; she's been a friend, a confidante, a pillar of support -- a beacon of light guiding me through life's darkest storms.

In the labyrinth of my struggles, she was the steadfast hand that pulled me from the depths of despair, particularly during the trying times of the pandemic. Amidst the chaos and uncertainty, her unwavering presence was my solace, her words a balm to my wounded spirit.

 

There are no words to effectively express the depth of gratitude I feel for her. In every moment of triumph, she's been my silent cheerleader, and in every moment of despair, she's been my guiding light. She's the embodiment of love, power, and resilience—a true epitome of womanhood.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, I want to take this opportunity to express my profound love and gratitude to her.

Here's to you, my dear sister, for being the epitome of womanhood and the anchor of my soul. I love you more than words can say.

Nikhat (Chunchun), Greater Noida
Age: 45

 

Please share a photograph of the woman you admire the most.

Tell us what is the best lesson you learned from her and how it helped shape your life.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: The Woman I Admire) along with your name, age, location and a photograph of the lady you admire.

We'll publish the best responses on Rediff.com.

NIKHAT
