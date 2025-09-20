The iPhone 17 Launch: Excitement, Drama

Customers flocked to the Apple Store in New Delhi to experience and buy the newly launched iPhone 17.

The store witnessed eager buyers queuing up and exploring Apple's latest flagship smartphone featuring advanced cameras and breakthrough design.

IMAGE: Checking out the newly launched iPhone 17 at the Apple Store in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the iPhone 17 at the Apple Store in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People visit the Apple Store in New Delhi to check out the iPhone 17. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The iPhone 17 launch excitement was visible at the Apple Store in Mumbai too, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: A consumer poses with the iPhone 17 at the Apple Store in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: iPhone enthusiasts wait to enter the Apple Store in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff