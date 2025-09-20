HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The iPhone 17 Launch: Excitement, Drama

By REDIFF GADGETS
September 20, 2025

Customers flocked to the Apple Store in New Delhi to experience and buy the newly launched iPhone 17.

The store witnessed eager buyers queuing up and exploring Apple's latest flagship smartphone featuring advanced cameras and breakthrough design.

A boy checks the newly launched iPhone 17 at the Apple Store

IMAGE: Checking out the newly launched iPhone 17 at the Apple Store in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

People check the newly launched iPhone 17 at the Apple Store

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A view of the newly launched iPhone 17 at the Apple Store

IMAGE: A view of the iPhone 17 at the Apple Store in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

People visit the Apple Store to buy the newly launched iPhone 17

IMAGE: People visit the Apple Store in New Delhi to check out the iPhone 17. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

iPhone 17 launch excitement at Apple Store

IMAGE: The iPhone 17 launch excitement was visible at the Apple Store in Mumbai too, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

iPhone 17 launch excitement at Apple Store

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

iPhone 17 launch excitement at Apple Store

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

iPhone 17 launch excitement at Apple Store

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

A boy poses with the newly launched iPhone 17 at the Apple Store

IMAGE: A consumer poses with the iPhone 17 at the Apple Store in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

People in queue to buy the newly launched iPhone 17 at the Apple Store

IMAGE: iPhone enthusiasts wait to enter the Apple Store in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF GADGETS
