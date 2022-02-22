10 HOT Tech Careers

From cloud computing to people analytics, most lucrative future jobs will be dominated by people with digital skills and expertise, explains Sarita Digumarti, chief learning officer, UNext Learning.

While dealing with the pandemic, the word 'unpredictable' sums up everything.

In the past two years, several businesses have had to change their operations to survive.

Unfortunately, there was a massive wave of layoffs too. However, hiring is trending again, with major IT organiSations looking to speed up the hiring process.

According to a recent TeamLease report, 50% organisations intend to hire in Q4 (Jan-March 2022).

With technology evolving at a breakneck pace, we expect more demand for emerging technology jobs in 2022.

To have successful career growth in 2022 and beyond, you must be familiar with the top 10 effective New-Age Technologies regardless of your profession or designation.

Presenting the top 10 cutting-edge technologies that will guarantee you a lucrative career:

1. Data Science

Data Scientists will be in high demand in the coming years as the world is all set to undergo significant technological advancements due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Data Science is gaining popularity as a result of its multidisciplinary nature.

According to the recent US Bureau of Labor Statistics report, the Data Science domain will create roughly 11.5 million new jobs globally, by 2026.

2. Business Analytics

Business Analytics is expanding rapidly as almost all organizations from various industries seek to implement Big Data Analytics in their operations.

Business Analytics and Big Data make it easier for organisations to work with large amounts of data to discover hidden patterns, information, and correlations for building profitable business strategies.

It is now possible to analySe data and gain business insights in real-time.

According to UK-based market research firm TechNavio, by 2025, Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics platforms will have a market share of $21,72 billion.

3. Product Management

Product management has always been critical in the modern business world, and the need and demand for these skills will only increase in the years to follow.

Product managers should possess expertise in the 5i-Framework (Ideation, Innovation, Implementation, Industrialisation, and continuous Improvement) of product development to help them communicate and execute product requirements and strategies effectively.

As per Naukri.com, there will be 22 million product management job openings globally in the next decade, whereas India has only 20,000 product managers today.

4. People Analytics and Digital HR

The human resource department in businesses worldwide has evolved from an auxiliary wing to a strategic partner in today's dynamic work environment.

This transformation was brought about by using people analytics and digital HR across all human resource and people management functions.

Digital HR is regarded as a critical tool to navigate work and people cultures in a post-pandemic world.

HR professionals utilise people analytics to improve HR functions and make data-driven decisions.

5. Strategic Sales Management

The digital transformation has catalysed a rapid shift in multiple domains. And Sales is not excluded from the list.

Over the last decade, sales has evolved into strategic sales management, moving away from a tactical approach to a strategic-focused process.

Existing employees will need to upskill to meet the changing demands of the market and industry to equip themselves and stay relevant to the latest job requirements.

According to Allied Market Research, the global sales intelligence market size will reach $7.35 billion by 2030.

6. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Today, Artificial Intelligence is one of the most critical new-age technologies, with applications in a wide range of industries worldwide, and its potential is rapidly expanding.

According to Forbes, job opportunities in Artificial Intelligence are increasing at a rate of 74% per year.

Not just in India, learning AI will provide you with numerous career opportunities internationally as well.

7. Machine Learning

To say that Machine Learning is a developing field is an understatement.

According to PRNewswire, by 2025, the global Machine Learning Market is expected to reach $96.7 billion.

The exponential increase in data generation, combined with the need for data analysis for forecasting and predicting future outcomes, has fueled the demand for Machine Learning technology.

Organisations like Netflix, Facebook, etc., from almost every sector, are using Machine Learning algorithms to drive business profitability, resulting in an increase in demand for Machine Learning professionals.

Currently, there are more than 32,000+ Machine Learning jobs in the country available on job portals like LinkedIn.

8. Cloud Computing

While the transition from hardware-based infrastructure to remote Cloud servers was already underway, the pandemic has compelled millions of businesses to consider cloud services to achieve cost-efficiency and business continuity while working remotely with zero interruption.

According to research firm MarketsandMarkets, the global Cloud Computing market size is predicted to grow from USD 371.4 billion in 2020 to USD 832.1 billion by 2025.

Cloud Computing is one of the most popular technologies, and qualified professionals are in high demand.

With most organisations (large and small) now migrating to the Cloud, there is a massive increase in Cloud Computing jobs.

9. Cyber Security

Rapid digitisation and the use of massive amounts of data have made organisations increasingly dependent on complex, interdependent technologies.

Attackers today, armed with highly sophisticated methods, are looking for and exploiting vulnerabilities, as well as compromising systems and networks.

Companies are aware that the risk landscape is constantly changing, and they are investing more than ever in cyber security to manage their risks.

According to a recent PWC report, 41% of organizations in India predict double-digit growth in their cyber budgets in 2022.

There has never been a better time for upskilling in this emerging technology and building a lucrative career.

10. Full Stack Development

Full Stack Development is becoming more popular than most other areas of IT, owing to the increased demand for software and applications as the world becomes more digitally connected.

Everyone from start-ups to multinational corporations needs full stack developers.

They are preferred because they handle the entire process from start to finish. Full-Stack developers are valuable assets to any organization due to their versatility and field expertise.

Naukri.com currently lists over 1,12,000+ job openings for full-stack developers at all levels in the country.