10 Changes Your Body Goes Through During Menopause

From hot flashes to vaginal dryness and insomnia, a woman's body goes through major physical and mental changes during menopause.

Dr Tejal Kanwar, consultant gynaecologist at Ujaas, and Rima Bhandekar, senior psychologist at Mpower, explain how you can prepare yourself and your family.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Menopause is a significant life change for women, accompanied by various emotional and physical shifts.

Although it's a natural process, the symptoms can be challenging to manage and unpredictable for both the woman experiencing them and her family.

The first step to navigating this new phase confidently is knowing what to expect.

1. Irregular periods

Irregular periods are often the first indicator of perimenopause.

Your menstrual cycles may change in length, and the flow can vary in heaviness. You might even skip periods for months before they return.

2. Hot flashes and night sweats

One common symptom is an abrupt, intense sensation of heat radiating across the face, neck, and chest.

Sweating and flushing may accompany hot flashes.

When these hot flashes interfere with sleep, night sweats happen.

3. Vaginal dryness

The thinned and dry vaginal tissues brought on by low estrogen levels can cause pain, itching, and discomfort during sexual activity.

Despite being a common symptom, it is very treatable.

4. Sleep disturbances

A lot of women say they have trouble falling or staying asleep.

Hormonal changes, particularly a decrease in progesterone, which helps to calm the body, or night sweats, could be the cause of this.

5. Mood swings and irritability

Emotional fluctuations can be caused by hormonal shifts.

You might feel more nervous and agitated, or you might have abrupt mood swings that are upsetting and confusing.

6. 'Brain Fog' and memory losses

Many women struggle to focus or recall information. During this transition, it's normal to lose your train of thought, forget names, or misplace things.

7. Loss of libido

It's normal to experience a decline in sexual desire. Along with other symptoms like mood swings, exhaustion, and vaginal dryness, hormonal changes may also be a factor.

8. Joint and muscle aches

New or worsening joint and muscle pain may result from decreased estrogen. Sometimes people ignore this symptom.

9. Weight gain

Maintaining a healthy weight, particularly around the abdomen, is difficult for many women.

A slower metabolism and changed fat distribution cause this change. A slower metabolism and changed fat distribution cause this change.

10. Changes in hair and skin

Lower estrogen levels can cause skin to become drier and lose its elasticity, while hair may become thinner and break more easily.

How to prepare yourself and your family for menopause

When you hit perimenopause or menopause, the entire family is impacted.

Your mood swings and unexplained irritability can affect your relationships and mental health as well.

However, if you are able to establish a supportive environment, the transition can go more smoothly.

Tips for you

1. Educate yourself about menopause by speaking with your doctor. You can feel more in control of your symptoms if you understand the science underlying them.

2. Make sure your diet is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. To help stop bone loss, eat more foods high in calcium, such as dairy, leafy greens, and fortified products.

3. For heart and bone health, regular physical activity is essential, including weight-bearing activities like walking and lifting. Additionally, it can help you manage your weight and elevate your mood.

4. Create a quiet, dark, and cool space in your bedroom. Alcohol and caffeine should not be consumed right before bed because they can cause hot flashes and interfere with sleep.

5. Consult a menopause or gynecologist who can assist you in investigating your options for treatment. This may include lifestyle modifications, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or additional non-hormonal drugs for extreme symptoms. You can maintain a diary to list your symptoms and seek remedies.

Tips for your family

1. Talk to your spouse and kids about your experiences and struggles. This will help them realise that hormonal changes are the cause of your mood swings and irritability. Inform your loved ones about the emotional and biological changes you are going through.

2. If you are feeling irritable or overburdened, you can request some alone time from your family. Instead of being rude or unreasonable, you can say: "I need a little time to myself" or "I need to cool down because I'm having a hot flash". This lessens misunderstandings and makes your expectations clear.

3. Find ways to include your family members in your health and fitness journey. Together, you can prepare nutritious meals and take walks.

4. Channelise your energy to arrange leisurely pursuits such as board games or movie evenings. Collaborating can promote a healthy lifestyle and improve family ties.

With the love and support of your family, you can transform menopause from a challenging period into a new chapter of understanding and well-being by planning ahead and working together.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.