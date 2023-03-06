News
Tell Us About The Woman Who Inspires You

Tell Us About The Woman Who Inspires You

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
March 06, 2023 17:23 IST
IMAGE: Actor Renuka Shahane with her mother Shanta Gokhale, the celebrated author and critic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Renuka Shahane/Instagram

Who is that woman who has truly left a mark in your life?

Is it your mother who made small and large sacrifices to give you a wonderful childhood?

Or your dadi/nani/aaji who never went to bed without listening to your stories?

She could be your wife who chose to spend her life with you despite your many flaws.

Or your mother-in-law who now treats you like her son and stepped up to support your family during the lockdown?

Is it the elderly neighbourhood aunty who never failed to send you home-cooked meal every time you missed ghar ka khaana?

Or your first teacher who gently guided you whenever you made silly mistakes?

Is it an older sister who is there for whenever you need her?

Perhaps it is your boss who has been mentoring you from the day you joined the company.

Who is this woman who has made such a difference to your life?

Tell us about Her. Share her story and how She inspires You.

We're waiting to hear from you and if we like your story, we'll publish it on Rediff.com.

Give us a chance to celebrate this extraordinary woman in your life.

Mail your story (at least 100 words) with her photograph(s) to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject line: The Woman You Inspires Me).

Don't forget to include her NAME and LOCATION.

