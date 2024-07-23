News
Swinging On Highest Swing In Europe!

Swinging On Highest Swing In Europe!

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
July 23, 2024 10:01 IST
If you don't have a fear of height and have a taste for daredevilry, you can swing 120 metres -- 394 feet -- on the highest swing in Europe.

Swingers can buy a ticket for 24 euros (about Rs 2,187) to swing as far out as they dare at the edge of the Park Inn Hotel near Alexanderplatz in Berlin.

Rides on the swing, which is secured via a bungee line, are available from July to October from 12 pm to 5 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm, and can be booked on the Park Inn Hotel (external link) Web site.

To enjoy the swing one's weight must not exceed 118 kg, be above age 14 and in normal physical health.

 

IMAGE: A person swings 120 metres over ground on the highest swing in Europe, here and below. Photographs: Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GETAHEAD
