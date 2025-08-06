HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » SRK, Shashi Tharoor Will Love This Quiz! Will You?

SRK, Shashi Tharoor Will Love This Quiz! Will You?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 11:34 IST

x

Shah Rukh Khan thanked Shashi Tharoor for not using words like 'magniloquent' and 'sesquipedalian' while congratulating him for winning the National Award.

Do you know what they mean? And do you know what these other Tharoorian words mean? Have fun as you find out.

Photographs: Shashi Tharoor from ANI Photo; Shah Rukh Khan from Reuters

When Shashi Tharoor tweeted, 'A National Treasure wins a National Award!' to congratulate Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan, SRK fired back with his signature wit: 'Thank you for the simple praise... would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian!'

Their banter broke the internet.

'Magniloquent' and 'sesquipedalian' are just the start of this fun quiz of essential Tharoorisms.

Shah Rukh, do let us know how you scored :)

Please CLICK here to play the quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shashi Tharoor: The Wonder World Of Indian English
Shashi Tharoor: The Wonder World Of Indian English
Quiz: How Well Do You Spell?
Quiz: How Well Do You Spell?
Spelling Quiz: How good are you?
Spelling Quiz: How good are you?
Can you spell these words correctly?
Can you spell these words correctly?
English Quiz: Can you unscramble these words?
English Quiz: Can you unscramble these words?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World

webstory image 2

Vivo Y400 5G Lands In India With 32 MP Selfie Power

webstory image 3

Spicy Mushroom Cutlets: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Shibu Soren cremated at Nemra village with full State honours1:27

Shibu Soren cremated at Nemra village with full State...

Uttarkashi cloudburst: The devastation caused by flash floods 0:51

Uttarkashi cloudburst: The devastation caused by flash...

First Look: Inside Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt1:48

First Look: Inside Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD