Sinus Struggles? Try This Simple Home Remedy

Can't breathe through your nose? Head heavy with congestion? Sinuses refusing to cooperate? We have all been there. It is draining, distracting and downright frustrating.

In a recent Instagram post, holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, co-founder of You Care Lifestyle and an expert in nutritional science and alternative medicine, shared a simple yet effective home remedy using a common kitchen ingredient: Ajwain (Bishop's Weed or carom seeds).

'You must visit a doctor and get the required medical attention (especially if symptoms are severe, persistent or in children),' advises Luke, who is also a lifestyle ambassador for the Fit India Movement.

'But here's a home remedy that is working well for our patients with sinusitis, clogged nose, congestion and more -- ajwain tea.'

Why ajwain tea?

According to Luke, ajwain seeds are rich in thymol, a natural compound known for its healing properties:

Mucolytic action: Helps break down thick mucus, making it easier to expel.

Antimicrobial effects: May help fight off bacterial or fungal overgrowth in the respiratory tract.

Anti-inflammatory properties: Can soothe swollen and irritated sinus tissues.

When boiled, these seeds release thymol and antioxidants into the water, creating a natural decongestant that also supports your immune system.

Luke explains how to make ajwain tea

Ingredients

1 teaspoon ajwain seeds

2 cups water

Method

Boil the ajwain seeds in water.

Simmer until the water reduces to 1 cup.

Strain and drink warm.

Suggested dosage

Adults: 1-2 cups per day

Children (7+ years): 1 cup per day, if well tolerated (Always consult a paediatrician for children under seven)

Optional add-ins

Luke also suggests a few natural boosters to enhance the benefits:

Fresh ginger -- for extra warmth and anti-inflammatory action

Cinnamon -- supports immunity and circulation

Lemon juice -- adds a vitamin C boost (only after the tea has cooled slightly)

Ajwain steam inhalation

For quick relief from nasal and chest congestion, Luke recommends ajwain steam inhalation.

Add crushed ajwain seeds or a few drops of ajwain oil to hot water and inhale the steam. It helps loosen mucus and can offer immediate relief.

Please discontinue use if:

You experience any allergic reactions (itching, rash, upset stomach)

Symptoms worsen or if you develop a fever and green/yellow mucus. This may indicate an infection that requires medical treatment

A supportive remedy, not a substitute

Luke emphasises that while this remedy is simple, inexpensive and effective, it should not replace prescribed medical treatment. Instead, it works best as a complementary support to professional care.

So the next time congestion strikes, consider a comforting cup of ajwain tea.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.