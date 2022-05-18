News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Signature Mistakes To Avoid For Success

Signature Mistakes To Avoid For Success

By SUDHIR KOVE
May 18, 2022 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How your signature can change your life

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cytonn Photography/Pexels.com

Graphology is the science that helps you interpret a person's character and personality from their handwriting.

And the best way to gauge a person's character is through his/her signature, says Sudhir Kove, graphologist and founder, Life Transformation Academy, Pune.

"Your signature is the integration of all your life's experiences and learnings, good and bad. It represents your identity and tells the world who you really are," says Kove.

Watch the video in which Sudhir Kove analyses the signatures of famous personalities including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and explains how simple dots and graphs in your signature can reveal so much about your personality:

A strong signature can help you grow in your life and career and achieve new milestones. But there are some basic mistakes we all make that can be avoided.

In the video below, Kove points out a few types of signatures everyone must avoid:

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUDHIR KOVE
COMMENT
Print this article
Struggling with your career? Try the PSPG mantra
Struggling with your career? Try the PSPG mantra
How To Get LinkedIn To Work For You
How To Get LinkedIn To Work For You
10 Tips For A Standout CV
10 Tips For A Standout CV
SRH skipper Williamson flies home for birth of child
SRH skipper Williamson flies home for birth of child
Sheena murder case: SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea
Sheena murder case: SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea
'Where has surplus wheat stocks gone?'
'Where has surplus wheat stocks gone?'
S&P cuts FY23 India growth forecast to 7.3%
S&P cuts FY23 India growth forecast to 7.3%

More like this

What your email sign-off says about you

What your email sign-off says about you

Careers: Change your signature, change your life

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances