'Online dating is so much work'

She's a popular, cute-looking vlogger who's written a book about breakups.

But what does Shenaz Treasury think about romance? The modern version of right swipe-left swipe love? And a world in which the rule of ishq have changed?

Breakups are not new for Shenaz Treasury. Neither in real life nor during her brief screen life before she established herself as a popular vlogger.

Back in the 1980s, Shenaz played Alisha Sahay in Ishq Vishk, who eventually parted with her boyfriend Rajiv when he goes back to his childhood love, Payal. Alisha initially did not handle the prospect of a possible love triangle well but ultimately graciously bowed out.

Think of the kind of learnings fictional Alisha gained in her life.

When Shenaz faced breakups in her real life, she learnt a lot about relationships and how one needs “mental compatibility, physical compatibility and emotional compatibility. And you don't always have that in equal portions (in one partner)… To have all three in equal proportions is almost next to impossible. Probably one per cent of the whole world has it…

"It struck me love is acceptance. If you can accept everything about that person, that's true love. So, yeah, I'm still looking for that -- to be accepted and to accept.”

It’s tips like these Shenaz wishes to impart and chooses to do so in the form of her entertaining, recently published book, All He Left Me Was A Recipe: Lessons From My Breakups.

In Part I of her interview, the travel vlogger and 'happiness influencer' spoke about what surprises her about relationships in India. And why breakups are valuable.

In the second part of her interview with Rediff.com's Vaihayasi Pande Daniel and Rajesh Karkera, we asked Shenazr if Mumbai is still the top destination in India to find love. Her answer:

Shenaz feels online dating is not easy. "It's so much work!"

She also feels Indian men no longer have the courage to approach women directly and actually prefer the virtual avenue.

Shenaz has several more interesting thoughts on online dating as well as hookup sex…

It sometimes seems that young Indian women are modernising faster than Indian men who seem stuck in the old ways, not realising that a woman’s role has changed in society. And perhaps that makes it harder for women to find partners on level with them.

What’s Shenaz’s take? Watch:

If there’s one thing she’s learned about relationships, it’s the importance of not letting money and finances muck it up. “A lot of fights happen because of money,” she says and advises young women to remember this:

She still has a lot more to say on dating and building a partnership.

