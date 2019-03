Last updated on: March 21, 2019 10:00 IST

Who's hotter? Rihanna or summer? You decide!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rihanna/Instagram

Trust Rihanna to raise the temperature with her mere presence.

The sensational singer recently did a photoshoot for Fenty Beauty announcing Body Lava, one of their latest makeup products.

The pop star looked undeniably H-O-T in a tiny strappy gold dress revealing her curves and legs.

'Back with that new DRIP!' Rihanna wrote on her Instagram.

'Trophy wife, Who needs clothes and Brown sugar' are the three new limited edition shades available, the singer wrote next to the picture on Instagram.

The 31 year old certainly knows how to flaunt tan and gold with oomph.

Now that's how you roll into summer, Riri style!