Damn! Niddhi Agerwal looks smokin' hot

Last updated on: March 19, 2019 08:08 IST

The actor flashes her incredible abs on the cover of Red mag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niddhi Agerwal/Instagram

Niddhi Agerwal is too H-A-W-T on the cover of Red magazine's March cover.

The diva caused the temperature to soar with her latest photo shoot.

Dressed in a printed top and denim hot pants, the actor showcased her fab figure.

With her hair worn loose, Niddhi strikes a sensual pose.

Titled 'Niddhi Shoots To Top', this is her second cover in one month.

The actor's cover shoot is a part of the mag's International Women's Day celebrations.