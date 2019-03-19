Damn! Niddhi Agerwal looks smokin' hot

The actor flashes her incredible abs on the cover of Red mag.
Niddhi Agerwal is too H-A-W-T on the cover of Red magazine's March cover.
The diva caused the temperature to soar with her latest photo shoot.
Dressed in a printed top and denim hot pants, the actor showcased her fab figure.
With her hair worn loose, Niddhi strikes a sensual pose.
Titled 'Niddhi Shoots To Top', this is her second cover in one month.
The actor's cover shoot is a part of the mag's International Women's Day celebrations.
