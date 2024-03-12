'I'm 19; want to retire by 35 with Rs 10 cr corpus'

Do you have personal finance queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan, founder, Holistic Investments, will answer them.

Anonymous: I am 19 now and want to retire with Rs 10 cr at 35. Please suggest my investment instruments allocation.

Invest 70 per cent in actively managed equity funds and 30 per cent in debt funds.

You have a longer time frame. SIP will reap you benefits in the long term.

All the best!

Vivek: Hi. I am 42 with capital of Rs 30 lakh and need to start SIP of Rs 20,000. Purpose is child education and retirement fund (time span 5-7 years). Kindly suggest in which SIP I should invest and capital in which mutual fund.

Please select a consistently performing flexicap fund.

Yousuf: Dear Sir, I want to invest Rs 1.5 lakh in MF for 5 years. Please guide which MF is better to get high growth refund with minimum risk?

Minimum risk and high return are oxymorons. You will not get it.

To get a reasonable return of 12 per cent with market risk, you can choose to invest in diversified equity funds.

Anonymous: Hello. I invest Rs 7,000 monthly in different mutual funds as SIP. Moreover, each month I invest Rs 5,000 in stocks. Sometimes I get lump sum amount of passive income too. So where should I invest that amount? What are other better or safe options than these two or should I invest that amount in this too? Thanks :)

As of now, you may focus on building your equity mutual fund portfolio.

Invest in 2 or 3 good actively managed diversified equity funds. That will be sufficient.

Anonymous: Please suggest a few mutual fund sectors for investing Rs 10 lakhs in SIP for an investment holding period 20-25 years.

Please select diversified equity funds.

In the long run, you need to exit from one sector to another if you select sectoral funds. In diversified equity funds, sector rotation will be taken care of by the fund manager.

You can ask rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan your questions HERE.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.