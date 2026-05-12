Rest in peace, Dr Radhakrishan 'Chanakya' Pillai

An avid teacher, entrepreneur and mentor, Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai touched countless lives through his books, teachings and wisdom. His passing leaves behind an irreplaceable void, says Divya Nair/Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai

As journalists, we speak with authors, achievers and celebrities. However, some interactions are special and stay with you forever.

On May 12, the news of Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai’s sudden demise following a cardiac arrest came as a painful shock. He was 51.

With a master’s degree in Sanskrit and a rare PhD in Kautilya’s Arthashastra, Dr Pillai -- popularly known as ‘Chanakya Pillai’ -- was a well-known management consultant, leadership expert and motivational speaker whose audiences ranged from schoolchildren to world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Having authored more than 60 books on leadership, management and Chanakya's teachings, including bestselling titles like Corporate Chanakya and Inside Chanakya's Mind, he inspired millions with his ability to simplify ancient wisdom for modern life.

"Failure is not a negative word," he told me during an interview in 2022. "The way I see it, failure is success delayed. It teaches you to be patient and persevere so that you improve."

What I admired (and will miss) about Dr Pillai was that he always had a positive way of looking at situations.

When I asked him about the future of the younger generation, which is spoilt for choices, his perspective was: "This is the golden era of opportunities. And if you want to be relevant in today's times, you have to think out of the box and embrace the changes around you."

He believed in accepting the situation and looking at solutions.

In 2023, Dr Pillai became a rediffGURU, generously sharing his knowledge and guiding readers with their leadership and personal growth related queries.

Whenever we spoke, Dr Pillai always brimming with ideas about how youngsters can build their skills and participate in nation building.

Though his calendar was full and he loved travelling, Dr Pillai was very active on social media.

His last post on X on May 11 reads:

‘Leadership is being at the top..’

Guru guided,

'No, it's being at the centre.’

An avid teacher, entrepreneur and mentor, Dr Pillai touched countless lives through his books, teachings and wisdom. His passing leaves behind an irreplaceable void.

Rest in peace, Dr Pillai.