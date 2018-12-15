Pics: Isha-Anand at their Mumbai reception

Last updated on: December 15, 2018 10:55 IST

Newly weds Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal looked lovely at their second Mumbai reception at Mumbai's Jio Gardens.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have been on a wedding celebration spree.

First an engagement in Lake Como, Italy. Then the pre-wedding celebrations at Udaipur, which was followed by a fairy tale wedding in Mumbai.

The latest addition to their never ending celebration was their Mumbai reception, which was held at Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Their first reception was hosted at the couple's sea-facing Worli home on Thursday.

Much like her wedding look, Isha chose a gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the second reception.

She completed the look with diamond jewellery and white bangles. Anand looked dapper in a black bandhgala.

While Nita Ambani was dressed in a pink lehenga with gold embellishments, Swati Piramal, too, opted for a lehenga in the same colour.

Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal chose to colour coordinate their looks with Anand, and opted for a black bandhgalas.

Scroll down to take a look at the celebs who attended the reception.

Left to right: Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Ahana Deol and Vaibhav Vohra.

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia.

Sunny Deol made a solo entry.

Jeetendra, Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor .

Neil Nitin Mukesh was accompanied by his father Nitin Mukesh .

Ayaan Ali Khan, Amjad Ali Khan and Neema Sharma.



Daboo Ratnani with his family .

Madhur and Renu Bhandarkar along with Sanjay Nirupam .

Kiran Bedi.



Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge .

Subhash Ghai with his family.



Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar