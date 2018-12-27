rediff.com

First look: Miley Cyrus gets married to Liam Hemsworth

First look: Miley Cyrus gets married to Liam Hemsworth

December 27, 2018 13:04 IST

It's confirmed! Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are now man and wife.

IMAGE: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photograph: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus took to social media to confirm that she has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

In the pics posted on her Instagram account, the singer is seen hugging the Australian actor, who looks dapper in a black suit.

'12.23.18,' she captioned the pic, revealing their wedding date. '10 years later,' she added.

According to BBC, 'In November, Miley and Liam lost their home in California in the state's devastating wildfires. The wedding is reported to have taken place at another property owned by Cyrus, in Franklin, Tennessee.'

The couple who met first on the sets of The Last Song in 2008, have been dating on and off for many years now. 

However, it wasn't until 2016 that Liam popped the question.

IMAGE: Miley and Liam embraced in a passionate lip lock at their wedding. Scroll down to see more pics from the wedding. Photograph: Courtesy Miley Cyrus/Instagram 

