Recipes: Rum n Raisin Cocktail, Paan Martini

Recipes: Rum n Raisin Cocktail, Paan Martini

By CEDRIK RODRIGUES
February 14, 2023 12:54 IST
Raise a toast to Romance with refreshing concoctions by mixologist Cedrik Rodrigues.

Smoky Rum and Raisins

Raisins soaked in dark rum doused with vanilla infused Suleimani chai.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 120 ml raisin-infused in dark rum, please see the note below
  • 80 ml vanilla chai syrup, available online and in gourmet grocery stores
  • 20 ml lime juice
  • Pinch salt
  • Ice cubes
  • 2 old-fashioned glasses

Method

  • Combine the raisin-infused dark rum with the chai syrup in shaker. 
    Add the lime juice, salt, ice cubes and shake.
    Strain into the old-fashioned glasses and serve.

Editor's Note: Soak a handful of raisins in dark rum for one hour. Drain and use the rum. If you don't mind a bite in your cocktail, you can add the raisins too.

Middle Eastern Betel Leaf Martini

Dark green betel leaf muddled with spices along with vodka.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 60 ml vodka
  • 1 paan or betel leaf + 1 for garnish
  • 2 gm Middle Eastern spice mix, available online and in gourmet grocery stores
  • 1 bar spoon gulkand or rose petal jam + 1 tsp for serving
  • 10 ml coconut syrup
  • 100 gm ice
  • 2 martini glasses

Method

  • In a mortar and pestle, pound the betel leaf along with the spice mix.
    Transfer the mixture into a shaker.
    Add the vodka, gulkand, coconut syrup and shake.
    Fill the ice in the martini glasses.
    Strain and pour the cocktail over the ice.
    Garnish with gulkand wrapped in a betel leaf, please see the pic above.
    Serve.

 

Cedrik Rodrigues is the beverage manager at Hitchki, the resto-bar chain, and of Bayroute, a restaurant in Mumbai.

CEDRIK RODRIGUES
