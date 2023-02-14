Recipes: Rum n Raisin Cocktail, Paan Martini

Raise a toast to Romance with refreshing concoctions by mixologist Cedrik Rodrigues.

Smoky Rum and Raisins

Raisins soaked in dark rum doused with vanilla infused Suleimani chai.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

120 ml raisin-infused in dark rum, please see the note below

80 ml vanilla chai syrup, available online and in gourmet grocery stores

20 ml lime juice

Pinch salt

Ice cubes

2 old-fashioned glasses

Method

Combine the raisin-infused dark rum with the chai syrup in shaker.

Add the lime juice, salt, ice cubes and shake.

Strain into the old-fashioned glasses and serve.

Editor's Note: Soak a handful of raisins in dark rum for one hour. Drain and use the rum. If you don't mind a bite in your cocktail, you can add the raisins too.

Middle Eastern Betel Leaf Martini

Dark green betel leaf muddled with spices along with vodka.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

60 ml vodka

1 paan or betel leaf + 1 for garnish

2 gm Middle Eastern spice mix, available online and in gourmet grocery stores

1 bar spoon gulkand or rose petal jam + 1 tsp for serving

10 ml coconut syrup

100 gm ice

2 martini glasses

Method

In a mortar and pestle, pound the betel leaf along with the spice mix.

Transfer the mixture into a shaker.

Add the vodka, gulkand, coconut syrup and shake.

Fill the ice in the martini glasses.

Strain and pour the cocktail over the ice.

Garnish with gulkand wrapped in a betel leaf, please see the pic above.

Serve.

Cedrik Rodrigues is the beverage manager at Hitchki, the resto-bar chain, and of Bayroute, a restaurant in Mumbai.