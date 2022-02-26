Recipes: Paniyarams

If you have leftover idli or dosa batter and a paniyarakkal (appam mould) then try this healthy breakfast recipe that will actually fill you up.

Paniyaram -- called by different names in South India, including paddu, guliyappam, gundponglu, etc -- is traditionally made eggless.

Divya Nair shares the classic recipe and another unusual one featuring eggs for a fluffier version.

Paniyaram

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the traditional paniyaram

2 cups leftover idli batter

2 tbsp grated fresh coconut

1 tsp chopped green chillies

2 tbsp finely chopped onions

1 tbsp finely chopped carrots or tomatoes, optional

1 tsp finely chopped curry leaves

1 tsp red chilly powder, optional

1 tsp finely chopped ginger

Salt if required, as the batter may already have salt

Oil for frying

For egg paniyaram

2 cups leftover idli batter

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp black pepper powder

Salt if required, as the batter may already have salt

Oil for frying

Method

For the traditional paniyaram

Heat 2 tbp oil in a small kadhai or frying pan.

Add the onions, tomatoes, vegetables and the rest of the ingredients.

Saute on medium heat till the onions brown.

Add this sauteed mixture to the idli batter.

Mix well and check seasoning.

Heat the paniyarakkal.

Add a few drops oil in each cavity to grease it.

Pour 1-2 tbsp of the batter in each cavity.

Ideally, pour the batter into the cavities from outside to inside/centre.

Cover and cook on medium heat for 1-2 minutes.

Use a toothpick to check if the centre is cooked.

Slowly turn the paniyarams and cook for another minute or so.

Drain excess oil.

Serve hot with chutney, idli podi or ketchup (if you must ;)).

For the egg paniyaram