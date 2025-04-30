Recipe: Zelda's Black Carrot Halwa

All photographs: Zelda Pande for Rediff

Behind every recipe there is a usually a tale.

My colleague Mahipal, who -- like all folks at Rediff editorial, a team that has worked together for aeons -- is also a friend, well-wisher, desk buddy etc, was looking for Black Carrot Halwa.

I was going to Delhi, so he requested me to locate some.

Incidentally carrots come in several colours. The orange 'English' carrots. Our desi long lal gajjar. Exotic yellow and white versions. And very dark purple almost black carrots.

In fact, orange carrots were an aberration. The Dutch in the 18th century, the story goes, wanted to celebrate their monarch or ‘father of the fatherland’, William of Orange (Willem van Oranje) and did some horticulture experiments. Their cross-breeding efforts produced an easier-to-grow root vegetable. Till then, the purple-black carrots were much more common.

When I reached Delhi I did some research, but none of the sweetmakers famous for their Kala Gajjar Halwa had it in stock. As per Swiggy, the nearest location to order this halwa was Chappan Bhog, Lucknow. And I returned to Bombay empty handed, bringing instead some golf ball-size Mung Dal Laddus for Mahipal from Connaught Place’s Saravana Bhavan.

But a few weeks later, while ordering a few types of fresh vegetables online from Trikaya (incidentally, an excellent place to get exotic sabzi, be it Swiss chard which is not so different from our lal bhaji, to zucchini flowers, baby carrots), I noticed they were selling black carrots! Imagine my excitement and I quickly ordered 550 gm of it.

It arrived and was, I discovered, a kind of funny-looking vegetable, whose appearance was closer to purple kandh (yam) and when you grated it, it looked more like beets.

I used an adaptation of my mom's recipe to cook up gajjar halwa from it. This version doesn't have too much ghee or sugar. Instead, I added date palm jaggery, that I had located on Amazon and was shipped to me from Bengal. It's only lightly-flavoured with cardamom, because I like to keep that strong spice in check. Nuts are optional; some have nut allergies.

The black carrots lend a distinctly earthier taste.

Black Gajjar Halwa

Serves: 4-5

550 gm black carrots, peeled, grated

½ litre milk, about 2 cups

60 gm khoya or mawa or milk solids

12 almonds, sliced into sticks, optional

12 raisins, cut in half

3 pieces green elaichi or cardamom, innards powdered

½ cup or less grated nolen gur or date palm jaggery

2 tbsp ghee + ½ tsp for frying the almonds

Method