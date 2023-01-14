Makar Sankranti Recipe: Til Gud Cookies

Natasha Gandhi's recipe for baked Til Gud Cookies is gluten-free. She uses jaggery instead of sugar to make your Makar Sankranti celebrations healthier and relatively guilt-free.

The chef, who was once planning to become a CA, told slurrp.com that inspired by cookery shows she watched, she started cooking when she was a 'kid'.

Til Gud Cookies

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

2 tbsp til or sesame seeds, ground into a paste with few tsp water

2 tbsp ghee or avocado oil

½ cup gud or jaggery, grated

½ cup rice flour

3 tbsp ragi flour

2 tbsp desiccated coconut

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

Water

Til or sesame seeds, for garnish

Method

Preheat an oven to 160°C.

Line a large baking tray with parchment paper.

In a bowl add the sesame paste, ghee/avocado oil, jaggery.

Whisk using an electric beater.

Add in the rice flour, ragi flour, baking powder and the soda.

Mix well to form a firm dough.

Add a little water if required.

Shape the dough into equal-sized balls.

Flatten them and garnish with white sesame seeds.

Place them, an inch apart, on the baking tray and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden.

Cool and enjoy.

Store in an air-tight container and they will last a few weeks.

Editor's Note: For sodium-free cookies use, skip the baking powder and baking soda and use 1 tsp potassium bicarbonate which is ideal for baking. It's available for purchase online.

Natasha Gandhi is a MasterChef India Season 6 contestant and the founder of House of Millets.