Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Makar Sankranti Recipe: Til Gud Cookies

Makar Sankranti Recipe: Til Gud Cookies

By Chef NATASHA GANDHI
January 14, 2023 09:48 IST
Natasha Gandhi's recipe for baked Til Gud Cookies is gluten-free. She uses jaggery instead of sugar to make your Makar Sankranti celebrations healthier and relatively guilt-free.

The chef, who was once planning to become a CA, told slurrp.com that inspired by cookery shows she watched, she started cooking when she was a 'kid'.

Til Gud Cookies

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp til or sesame seeds, ground into a paste with few tsp water
  • 2 tbsp ghee or avocado oil
  • ½ cup gud or jaggery, grated
  • ½ cup rice flour
  • 3 tbsp ragi flour
  • 2 tbsp desiccated coconut
  • ¼ tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp baking soda
  • Water
  • Til or sesame seeds, for garnish

Method 

  • Preheat an oven to 160°C.
  • Line a large baking tray with parchment paper.
  • In a bowl add the sesame paste, ghee/avocado oil, jaggery.
    Whisk using an electric beater.
    Add in the rice flour, ragi flour, baking powder and the soda.
    Mix well to form a firm dough.
    Add a little water if required.
    Shape the dough into equal-sized balls.
    Flatten them and garnish with white sesame seeds.
    Place them, an inch apart, on the baking tray and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden.
    Cool and enjoy.
    Store in an air-tight container and they will last a few weeks.

Editor's Note: For sodium-free cookies use, skip the baking powder and baking soda and use 1 tsp potassium bicarbonate which is ideal for baking. It's available for purchase online.

 

Natasha Gandhi is a MasterChef India Season 6 contestant and the founder of House of Millets.

Chef NATASHA GANDHI
