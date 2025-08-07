Recipe: Mother-In-Law's Sambar

Every nook and cranny of South India has its signature style of preparing sambar. And every much-loved Amma in the length and breadth of the South makes a better, yummier version than the next.

Hemant Waje presents his mom-in-law's sambar. His mamiyar, Jyothi Ramesh, hails from Chandrasekharapuram in Palakkad district, Kerala.

A loving mother and doting grandmother, she is a passionate home cook. Amma not only brings the taste but warmth and love to every meal and moment. Once a dedicated teacher, she makes rich traditional South Indian food.

Her dosas are legendary and sambar soul-soothing. Her granddaughter and their friends crave opportunities to tuck into her crisp dosas and adhais.

Amma's Sambar

Serves: 6-7

Ingredients

100 gm toor dal or pigeon peas

2 tomatoes, boiled

1 lime-sized ball imli or tamarind, pulped

1 drumstick

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1-2 tsp salt

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

3 cups water + a little extra for boiling the drumstick

Mixed vegetables, 5-6 pieces of each vegetable, cut into 2-inch pieces, like eggplant, white pumpkin, orange pumpkin, drumstick

3 tbsp fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, for garnish

For the tempering:

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

8-10 curry leaves

For the fresh sambar masala:

¼ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

3 tbsp dhania or coriander seeds

5 red chillies (a mix of Kashmir, bedgi chillies, or Guntur chillies)

10-12 curry leaves

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

3 tbsp fresh grated coconut.

Method

For the sambar masala:

Dry roast the methi to golden brown, over low heat, on a tawa.

Then add the red chillies, coriander, curry leaves, hing and roast for 1 minute more.

Take off heat and cool.

Keep aside.

For the sambar: