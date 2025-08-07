HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Recipe: Mother-In-Law's Sambar

By HEMANT WAJE
3 Minutes Read
August 07, 2025 16:28 IST

Every nook and cranny of South India has its signature style of preparing sambar. And every much-loved Amma in the length and breadth of the South makes a better, yummier version than the next.

Hemant Waje presents his mom-in-law's sambar. His mamiyar, Jyothi Ramesh, hails from Chandrasekharapuram in Palakkad district, Kerala.

A loving mother and doting grandmother, she is a passionate home cook. Amma not only brings the taste but warmth and love to every meal and moment. Once a dedicated teacher, she makes rich traditional South Indian food.

Her dosas are legendary and sambar soul-soothing. Her granddaughter and their friends crave opportunities to tuck into her crisp dosas and adhais.

Amma's Sambar

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Vis M/Wikimedia Commons

Amma's Sambar

Serves: 6-7

Ingredients

  • 100 gm toor dal or pigeon peas
  • 2 tomatoes, boiled
  • 1 lime-sized ball imli or tamarind, pulped
  • 1 drumstick
  • ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1-2 tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp hing or asafoetida
  • 3 cups water + a little extra for boiling the drumstick
  • 1-2 tsp salt
  • Mixed vegetables, 5-6 pieces of each vegetable, cut into 2-inch pieces, like eggplant, white pumpkin, orange pumpkin, drumstick
  • 3 tbsp fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, for garnish

For the tempering:

  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ¼ tsp hing or asafoetida
  • 8-10 curry leaves

For the fresh sambar masala:

  • ¼ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds
  • 3 tbsp dhania or coriander seeds
  • 5 red chillies (a mix of Kashmir, bedgi chillies, or Guntur chillies)
  • 10-12 curry leaves
  • ¼ tsp hing or asafoetida
  • 3 tbsp fresh grated coconut.

Method

For the sambar masala:

  • Dry roast the methi to golden brown, over low heat, on a tawa.
    Then add the red chillies, coriander, curry leaves, hing and roast for 1 minute more.
    Take off heat and cool.
  • Grind the spices with a little water, coconut, in a mixer/blender, to fine paste.
  • Keep aside.

For the sambar:

  • Grind the boiled tomatoes in a mixer and strain.
    Keep aside.
  • Cut the drumstick into 2-inch pieces and boil in a a little water in small saucepan.
    Keep the water aside for use later.
    Scrape off the pulp from the drumstick and grind coarsely and keep aside. (This is a secret tip which adds more flavour to the sambar.)
  • Pressure cook the dal over high heat for 3 whistles and turn the heat to low and then simmer for 5 minutes and take off heat.
    Let the pressure release naturally.
    Open up the cooker and mash the dal well.
    Keep aside.
  • Boil the vegetables in a large saucepan with turmeric powder, hing, salt, 1 cup water.
    Once the vegetables are cooked, add in the masala, pulped tomatoes, drumstick paste, drumstick water, tamarind pulp, cooked dal and 1 cup water.
    Check the consistency of the sambar and add more water if required.
    Heat this mixture over high heat for a few minutes so that all masalas mix well and then take off heat.
  • In a small frying pan heat the oil for the tempering over medium heat.
    Add the mustard seeds.
    Allow it to splutter and then add the ¼ tsp hing and the curry leaves and fry a few seconds and take off heat and add to the sambar.
    Garnish the sambar with the green dhania.
  • Serve the hot sambar with any variety of dosas, idlis, rice sevai, appam, Kuzhi Paniyaram and rice.
 

HEMANT WAJE / Rediff.com
