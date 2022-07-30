Recipe: Melt-In-Your-Mouth Shitake Sushi

It's a whole lot of fun to make sushi at home and it is far easier to make than you possibly imagined

It requires just a few simple ingredients -- and a sushi mat of course!

This weekend, do attempt Chef Rahul Khare's Shitake Sushi that can be made in less than an hour.

Sesame-sauteed shitake mushrooms are stuffed into nori rolls and served up with pickled ginger and a dot of wasabi paste.

Shitake Sushi

Servings: 6

Ingredients

40 gm dried shitake mushroom, sliced and sauteed

16 gm cucumber, cut into long thin strips

16 gm carrots, cut into long thin strips

½ cup cooked sushi rice (please check the note below)

1 nori seaweed sheet

2 gm sesame seeds, toasted

2-3 tbsp chilly mayonnaise

15 gm soy sauce, to serve

20 gm pickled ginger, to serve

5 gm wasabi paste, to serve

A sushi mat

Method

Soak the shitake mushrooms in hot water for an hour or more and wash and drain, then slice and saute in a frying pan in 1 tbsp of neutral oil over medium heat till cooked, about 5-8 minutes.

Toss the sauteed shitake mushroom in the chilly mayonnaise and keep aside.

Cut the nori sheet in half and place it on the sushi mat.

Warm the sushi rice and spread it on the nori sheet.

Arrange the tossed shitake mushroom, carrot and cucumber strips in the centre.

Roll the nori sheet using the mat.

Sprinkle sesame seeds on the exterior.

Cut the sushi roll into 6 pieces.

Arrange on a platter, as shown in the picture above.

Serve with soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi paste.

Editor's Note: To cook the sushi rice, rinse the rice until the water runs clear. For ½ cup rice, you will need 1 cup water.

Bring the water to boil in a medium saucepan and add the rice.

Cover and cook until the water is fully absorbed and take off heat.

While the rice is cooking, in another saucepan mix 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar, 1 tbsp sugar and a pinch of salt.

Warm over low heat and keep stirring until the sugar melts.

Add add the vinegar-sugar mixture to the cooked rice. Stir but be careful not to overmix.

Sushi rice, dried shitake mushrooms, a sushi mat, nori seaweed sheet, wasabi paste, pickled ginger are available online or n gourmet grocery stores.

Rahul Khare is the corporate executive chef at The Finch, a cafe-resto bar at Powai, north east Mumbai.