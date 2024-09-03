Recipe: Mayur's Curry Noodle Soup

Sometimes one feels too lazy to do any serious cooking, but still want to eat something delicious. This recipe is for that mood.

In continuation of celebrations for World Coconut Day, cook up Coconut Curry Noodle Soup. It's a tasty combination of a bunch of simple ingredients and is a pure bliss on a gloomy, rainy, day.

This is a standard recipe for the coconut curry soup, but you you can get creative with your toppings to enhance both the look and the taste of your bowl of soup. Add veggies of your choice, like sauteed spinach, mushrooms, sprouts, roasted bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini, and/or tofu, paneer, soft-boiled egg or cooked pieces of chicken or prawns. Garnish with spring onions/mint leaves and serve hot.

Coconut Curry Noodle Soup

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup coconut milk, fresh or store-bought

100 gm rice, wheat or regular noodles

1 onion, roughly chopped

2 tbsp tomato puree

2 green chillies, roughly chopped

2 garlic pods

½-inch piece ginger

½ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp vegetable or olive oil, optional

Lemon wedge, to garnish

A few pudina or mint leaves

Spring onions, chopped, to garnish

Fried sliced garlic, to garnish

Bean sprouts, to garnish

3-4 pieces stir-fried tofu or paneer

Vegetable or paneer momos, use the frozen variety available in supermarkets and on delivery apps, or make from scratch by following this recipe , optional

, optional Water

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Method