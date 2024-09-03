Recipe: Mayur's Curry Noodle Soup

Sometimes one feels too lazy to do any serious cooking, but still want to eat something delicious. This recipe is for that mood.
In continuation of celebrations for World Coconut Day, cook up Coconut Curry Noodle Soup. It's a tasty combination of a bunch of simple ingredients and is a pure bliss on a gloomy, rainy, day.
This is a standard recipe for the coconut curry soup, but you you can get creative with your toppings to enhance both the look and the taste of your bowl of soup. Add veggies of your choice, like sauteed spinach, mushrooms, sprouts, roasted bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini, and/or tofu, paneer, soft-boiled egg or cooked pieces of chicken or prawns. Garnish with spring onions/mint leaves and serve hot.
Coconut Curry Noodle Soup
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup coconut milk, fresh or store-bought
- 100 gm rice, wheat or regular noodles
- 1 onion, roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp tomato puree
- 2 green chillies, roughly chopped
- 2 garlic pods
- ½-inch piece ginger
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tsp vegetable or olive oil, optional
- Lemon wedge, to garnish
- A few pudina or mint leaves
- Spring onions, chopped, to garnish
- Fried sliced garlic, to garnish
- Bean sprouts, to garnish
- 3-4 pieces stir-fried tofu or paneer
- Vegetable or paneer momos, use the frozen variety available in supermarkets and on delivery apps, or make from scratch by following this recipe, optional
- Water
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
Method
- In a blender, grind the onion, ginger, garlic and the green chillies to a coarse paste.
Transfer into a bowl and keep aside.
- In a saucepan, over medium heat, cook the noodles as per the instructions at the back of the pack.
Once cooked, take off heat, drain the excess water and keep aside.
You can toss it with 1 tsp of vegetable/olive oil so that it doesn't stick.
- Heat the coconut oil in a kadhai or large saucepan over medium heat.
Add the onion-ginger-garlic-green chilly paste.
Add the tomato puree and cook until fragrant, for about 5 to 7 minutes.
Sprinkle some water in, if the mixture begins to stick to the pan.
Reduce the heat and add the coconut milk.
Add water if required to get the right soup consistency.
Simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes.
Add the cooked noodles.
Add the sugar, salt, garam masala, lemon juice and let it cook for another 2 minutes.
Take off heat and garnish with a lemon wedge, mint leaves, fried garlic, bean sprouts, spring onions, stir-fried tofu or paneer, and, if you like dunk in some, vegetable/paneer momos.