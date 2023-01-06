Recipe: Herbed Wide Noodle Alfredo

There are umpteen shapes of pasta, and like preparations of rice, each tastes quite different from the other.

Tagliatelle pasta or wide-strand noodles are not always easy to access and at Rs 325 a pop (for a 500 gm bag) it's more expensive than other pasta. But it has a rich taste quite different from its ilk.

The great part is it needs just butter and a little seasoning to taste wonderful.

Have a go at cooking up Zelda Pande's Herbed Tagliatelle Alfredo.

Photograph: Kshamaya Daniel

Herbed Tagliatelle Alfredo

Serves: 3-4



Ingredients

500 gm uncooked tagliatelle (it can be purchased online)

1½ tbsp butter

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

2 tsp chopped fresh sua or dill

2 tbsp chopped fresh green garlic

3 tbsp chopped spring onions, greens and bulbs

1 tbsp garlic paste

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp freshly crushed black pepper

7-8 tbsp or more grated cheese, a better cheese would be interesting (vegan cheese for those not eating animal products)

½ cup cream, preferably fresh, optional

Method

Bring 5-6 cups of water to boil in a covered saucepan.

Add the tagliatelle and boil, uncovered for 4-5 minutes till al dente -- not too soft. Al dente means 'to the tooth' or pasta that has a bite to it.

Packets of pasta usually have their cooking time listed on them.

To make a pasta al dente, subtract one minute or 1½ minutes from the cooking time.

Add the butter.

Toss lightly and warm for about 5-7 minutes to allow the garlic paste to lose its edge and the herbs to wilt a wee bit.

It should be nice and hot -- cold pasta is no fun.

Zelda's Note: A few strands of fresh thyme are an excellent further addition. So are 3-4 tsp chopped fresh chives.

A tiny bit of chopped basil, about 2 tsp, might add further taste.

So can ½ cup lightly sauteed strips of red capsicum.

A ½ cup fried bacon bits or chopped pre-fried sausages or chopped ham will work well for meat eaters and can be added with the herbs.

For a Jain version of this pasta, skip the garlic and use only spring onion greens.

To make this recipe a tad healthier, use extra virgin olive oil instead of butter. Reduce the cheese.