HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Bethica's Bengali Sweet Tomato Chutney

Recipe: Bethica's Bengali Sweet Tomato Chutney

By BETHICA DAS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 11, 2025 12:08 IST

x

Says Bethica Das, "There is no better way to end a Bong-style meal than with a yummy Sweet Tomato Chutney. It is traditionally served with fried papad and is very popular on menus for wedding feasts, special occasions and as an offering during Durga Puja along with Khichuri."

She explains further that a few chopped cashew, almonds, dates and raisins are added for a bit of crunch to this "decadent Bong delicacy".

"In this recipe," Bethica adds, "I have substituted sugar with nolen gur or date palm jaggery. You may add any other type of jaggery if the former is unavailable."

The food blogger says there are many variations to this recipe because each household has its own way of preparing the chutney.

For instance, adding turmeric powder and few pieces aam shotto or aam papad (dried strips of mango) is an option.

The chutney can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for a couple of months.

Bengali Sweet Tomato Chutney

Photograph: Bethica Das

Bengali Sweet Tomato Chutney

Serves: 6-7

Ingredients

  • 3-4 medium size ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 tbsp mustard oil
  • ½ tsp panchphoron or five-ingredient Bengali spice mix
  • 1 dry red chilly
  • 2 green elaichi or cardamom
  • Pinch salt
  • ¼ tsp elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 2 tej patta or bay leaves
  • 1/3 cup nolen gur or date palm jaggery or as required
  • 5-6 cashews, chopped
  • 5-6 almonds, chopped
  • 10-12 raisins
  • 2-3 dates, pitted, chopped 

Method

  • Heat the mustard oil in a frying pan or a kadhai over medium heat.
    Add the red chilly, green cardamom, panchphoron.
    Sauté for a few seconds.
    After it stops spluttering, add the chopped tomatoes, salt.
    Cover and cook for 2 minutes.
  • Then add the bay leaves, chopped nuts, chopped dates, raisins.
    Cover again and cook over low heat till the tomatoes are mushy.
    Now add the cardamom powder, date palm jaggery.
    Mix well and cook, covered till the chutney turns thick.
  • Take off heat and serve at the end of a meal as a meal closer.
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BETHICA DAS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Recipe: Bethica's Zaffrani Mutton
Recipe: Bethica's Zaffrani Mutton
Green Tomato Chutney: 10-Min Recipe
Green Tomato Chutney: 10-Min Recipe
11 Tomato Recipes From Breakfast To Dinner
11 Tomato Recipes From Breakfast To Dinner
Recipe: Bethica's Bun Dosas
Recipe: Bethica's Bun Dosas
Swarupa Dutt's Tok Dal With Alu Sheddo
Swarupa Dutt's Tok Dal With Alu Sheddo

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Pet Day: 15 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

10 Magical Millet Recipes For Your Good Health

webstory image 3

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

VIDEOS

89-year-old Dharmendra dances on Dhol at Jaat premiere3:03

89-year-old Dharmendra dances on Dhol at Jaat premiere

Malaika stuns everyone in all-black look0:51

Malaika stuns everyone in all-black look

Devotees celebrate grand float festival at Thayumanavar Swamy Temple1:58

Devotees celebrate grand float festival at Thayumanavar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD