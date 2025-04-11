Recipe: Bethica's Bengali Sweet Tomato Chutney

Says Bethica Das, "There is no better way to end a Bong-style meal than with a yummy Sweet Tomato Chutney. It is traditionally served with fried papad and is very popular on menus for wedding feasts, special occasions and as an offering during Durga Puja along with Khichuri."

She explains further that a few chopped cashew, almonds, dates and raisins are added for a bit of crunch to this "decadent Bong delicacy".

"In this recipe," Bethica adds, "I have substituted sugar with nolen gur or date palm jaggery. You may add any other type of jaggery if the former is unavailable."

The food blogger says there are many variations to this recipe because each household has its own way of preparing the chutney.

For instance, adding turmeric powder and few pieces aam shotto or aam papad (dried strips of mango) is an option.

The chutney can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for a couple of months.

Photograph: Bethica Das

Bengali Sweet Tomato Chutney

Serves: 6-7

Ingredients

3-4 medium size ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp panchphoron or five-ingredient Bengali spice mix

1 dry red chilly

2 green elaichi or cardamom

Pinch salt

¼ tsp elaichi or cardamom powder

2 tej patta or bay leaves

1/3 cup nolen gur or date palm jaggery or as required

5-6 cashews, chopped

5-6 almonds, chopped

10-12 raisins

2-3 dates, pitted, chopped

Method