Rediff.com  » Getahead » Stunning Pix! The perfect place to do yoga

Stunning Pix! The perfect place to do yoga

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 22, 2022 15:05 IST
A magical meeting of heritage and tradition took place when a group of young female students practised asanas at the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

Please click on the images for a closer look.

 

IMAGE: Students perform Vrikshasana (tree pose) at the Mahabalipuram temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
All photographs: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: In deep meditation.
The Mahabalipuram temple is also known as the Shore Temple.

 

IMAGE: The ancient background offers the perfect background for an ancient science. 

 

IMAGE: Hundreds of students participated in the event.

 

IMAGE: A important step towards a healthy tomorrow.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
