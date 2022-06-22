Stunning Pix! The perfect place to do yoga

A magical meeting of heritage and tradition took place when a group of young female students practised asanas at the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

Please click on the images for a closer look.

IMAGE: Students perform Vrikshasana (tree pose) at the Mahabalipuram temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

All photographs: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: In deep meditation.

The Mahabalipuram temple is also known as the Shore Temple.

IMAGE: The ancient background offers the perfect background for an ancient science.

IMAGE: Hundreds of students participated in the event.

IMAGE: A important step towards a healthy tomorrow.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com