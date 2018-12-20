Pix: How Urvi Shetty became India's top model

December 20, 2018 07:50 IST

The Mumbai-based model thanked her parents, judges and fellow contestants for bringing out the best in her.

MTV India recently announced India's next top model.

The reality show which is in its fourth season this year crowned Urvi Shetty as its winner.

There were 11 contestants on the show.

Urvi, 23 was declared the winner in the finale episode held in Singapore last week.

The participants were judged by model turned actors Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani and mentored by Neeraj Gaba and Anushka Dandekar.

Here are some pix from Urvi's Instagram and her journey on the reality show for you to see:

Urvi Shetty is a fashion designer from Mumbai. She was announced the winner of the fourth season of MTV India's next top model on December 8 this year.

As the winner of the show, Urvi bagged a year long contract with Viacom 18 and Exceed Entertainment along with a five-night stay in Hong Kong with her parents.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Urvi Shetty/Instagram

When she joined the show a few months ago, Urvi had longer hair. During one of the makeover rounds, her hair was chopped off to a shorter bob to give her a new look.

While the show had its ups and downs, Urvi was called Ms Consistent.

Urvi who made it to the top 3 deserved to win and judge Malaika Arora explained why.

' She has been one of the strongest contestants and consistent with her performances. Urvi took on every challenge with a lot of confidence and I really admire her for that,' the model actor told the media.

Through the show, Urvi proved that it's not necessary to indulge in catfights and that healthy competition can bring out the best in you.

'I would like to thank my fellow contestants for the healthy competition,' Urvi wrote about her win on Instagram.

'There is so much I've learnt from each one of them,' Urvi wrote about her fellow contestants on the show. 'You all were beautiful and all the memories we had bitter funny and best I'm going to cherish it forever.'

That's Urvi in a traditional avtar during a performance round on the show.

What's her secret to fitness?

Running and burning those tough calories, she mentions on Instagram.

The image above is from the first 10 km marathon she ran in Mumbai in November.

Urvi believes that it's important to be kind, gentle and true to yourself.

'Don't compare yourself to others. Their life is not your life, and you don’t want it to be. Be true to yourself and your own experience. Be aware of who and what influences you,' she professed on her Instagram. 'Be kind. Give and when you can,' the model says.