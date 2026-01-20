What Experienced Traders Know About MTF That Beginners Don't!

Today, almost all trading platforms provide MTF (Margin Trading Facility). MTF is utilised to buy more security with less capital and to enter bigger trades with less funds. Experienced traders use it as a tool. However, many beginners are unaware of many things related to MTF, which we will discuss today.

What Is MTF (Margin Trading Facility)

In MTF, traders are allowed to buy a share of an underlying asset by paying a portion of the total amount. The remaining amount is paid by your broker, who carries a certain interest. The bought shares are held as collateral until the position is closed or the amount is fully paid.

Unlike intraday trading, MTF positions are treated as delivery positions. This means a trader can hold the position for multiple trading sessions, depending upon the margin and interest charges.

For example, if a trader wants to buy 100 shares of a company, but he has the money to buy only 20 shares. Then he might opt for MTF through his broker and buy those 100 shares. Here, the trader has paid for 20 shares, and the broker has paid for 80 shares. The trader will be charged for the borrowed amount until it is repaid.

Beginners gravitate towards MTF as it gives an opportunity to control a larger position with limited capital. A stock worth ₹1,00,000 may require only ₹20,000 as margin, which feels like an opportunity to accelerate profit.

What Experienced Traders Understand About MTF that Beginners Don't

Experienced traders understand that leverage is a two-edged sword. A small adverse move in price can have a disproportionate impact on capital when MTF is involved.

They also understand that MTF positions are marked to market daily. This means if the stock price goes down, additional margin may be required to maintain the position. If a trader fails to maintain the margin, it can result in forced liquidation, generally at unfavourable prices.

Sometimes, even fundamentally strong stocks can experience short-term corrections. Sudden share market news, such as earnings surprises or policy announcements, can increase volatility and quickly impact leveraged MTF positions. In leveraged positions, these corrections can quickly turn into losses.

MTF removes flexibility. When capital is tied up in margin maintenance, decision-making becomes reactive rather than strategic.

In real trading, this isn’t always obvious at first. Many traders realise it only after seeing how quickly a position can move against them. Beginners do not always consider this aspect, which increases their risks.

Hidden Costs of MTF That Beginners Ignore

Brokers charge interest on the funded amount in MTF trades. This interest is usually calculated daily, which may look small, but it accumulates over time. Holding such positions for long durations can significantly increase the breakeven point for the trade.

Experienced traders factor these costs into their analysis before entering a trade. Beginners commonly realise the impact only after noticing that profits are smaller than expected or losses are larger.

Apart from interest, which most people notice, there are other brokerage costs too. Traders should account for these costs before entering a trade.

Common Mistakes With MTF that Beginners Make

Here are some mistakes that pros often ignore, but beginners end up making:

Beginners usually overleverage the trade. Just because leverage is available, you should not use it.

Holding a losing position in the hope of recovery. It causes serious loss.

Ignoring margin calls is another costly error. Many beginners do not monitor margin utilisation actively, leading to forced exits.

Poor decision-making and unnecessary risk cause financial loss.

When Experienced Traders Actually Use MTF

Experienced traders use MTF only after proper analysis. They rely on screeners for stocks to shortlist companies showing strong trends and healthy volume before considering leverage. MTF should be used only when the setup is clear, and risk can be controlled.

Experienced traders plan for the trade before entering into it. Meaning, they decide when to exit the trade in both cases, during a profitable period and if the trade goes wrong.

This is something most traders learn the hard way rather than from a rulebook.

Conclusion

In practice, MTF lessons are rarely learnt from manuals; they usually come from real trades that don’t go exactly as planned. Traders should not use MTF until they are very confident about the trade and know the basics, as MTF involves high profit but also higher losses.