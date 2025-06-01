Opal Suchata Chuangsri Is Thailand's First Ever Miss World

With her Miss World crown and sash, Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri believes she can make dreams impactful.

Speaking to PTI soon after she was crowned, Opal said, “Now that I got the Miss World title with the crown and the sash, I have a chance to make the purposes of other people come true and be impactful. So, that's what I'll be doing with the Miss World organisation for one year.”

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Opal also said Thailand has been waiting for more than 72 years for a Miss World crown.

“My people in Thailand, we've been waiting for the first Miss World crown for more than 72 years. I couldn't believe that it would be my honour to bring back home our first crown.

“I feel very proud not only of myself but also with my people and my team because these are the reasons why I'm here,” she said.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Opal is a student of international relations. She is interested in psychology and anthropology and would one day like to be an ambassador.

She has volunteered for organisations working in the field of breast cancer.

She has a special talent for playing the Ukelele backwards and has sixteen cats and five dogs as pets, according to the Miss World website.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Opal added that she will treasure her moments in India.

“I was just talking to my friends that I don't want to leave this place because where we're staying, the people, the food and everything, we are so happy to be here. It was a wonderful journey. I have made a lot of memories with everyone here.”

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World

The 72nd Miss World said although she will be working on her own Beauty With A Purpose project, she will also try to support the projects of other contestants during her tenure.

“My project focuses on breast cancer awareness and women's health but like I said, as I am Miss World, I have more opportunity to be supporting other projects as well.

“I wouldn't want to choose: if I get the chance to support all, I want to support all.”

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje was crowned first runner-up, Poland's Maja Klajda was second runner-up and the third runner-up was to Aurelie Joachim of Martinique.

India is hosting Miss World for the third time.

The first ever Miss World pageant was held in Bengaluru in 1996, two years after Aishwarya Rai won the crown in 1994. Mumbai hosted the 71st Miss World last year.