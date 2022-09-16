5 MFs You Can Invest In

Do you have mutual fund queries?

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask Nikunj', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

Nikunj Saraf, Vice President Choice Wealth, (external link), will answers your queries.

Meanwhile, here are top five mutual funds worth investing with a horizon of five years.

We have surpassed our past coloniser (the British) to become the fifth largest economy in the world as I write this article. A milestone we are proud of and which shows our potential to be among the top 3 in the future.

As a country's economy grows, so does its financial market; it plays a crucial role in its expansion. For the past two and a half years, FIIs have shown a strong interest in India's potential growth and so our markets delivered.

The rally has also attracted retail investors, with mutual funds favoured by their structural advantages. Nevertheless, the wide variety of products offered by manufacturers leaves the street in a bind to choose the best.

Retail investors in India are faced with a choice of more than 2500 mutual fund schemes available from 44 asset management companies, making it difficult to pick the 5 best schemes for their portfolios.

It is necessary to evaluate each mutual on a number of parameters in order to assess its historical performance as well as form a conviction on its future trajectory in order to select the 5 best mutual funds.

We at Choice Wealth could gauge this challenge and fabricated our proprietary models to hunt the needle in a haystack. Based on pre-designed rules, the data is regressed on different qualitative and quantitative factors to score the mutual fund.

Additionally, it has been designed in a way to eliminate emotional biases that investors often face.

Here are the five mutual funds that we sketched out, with a minimum investment horizon of 5 years:

1. Canara Robbeco Emerging Equities Fund; Category: Large & Mid Cap

2. Nippon India Growth Fund; Category: Mid-Cap

3. Axis Small Cap Fund; Category: Small-Cap

4. Parag Parikh Flexi-Cap; Category: Flexi-Cap

5. Mirae Asset Tax Saver; Category: ELSS

Choice Wealth Disclaimer:

Choice Wealth Private limited, to the best of its ability, considered various factors -- both quantitative measures and qualitative assessments, in an unbiased manner while choosing the fund(s) mentioned above. However, they carry unknown risks and uncertainties linked to broad markets, as well as analysts’ expectations about future events. They should not, therefore, be the sole basis of investment decisions. Investors are requested to review the prospectus carefully and obtain expert professional advice concerning specific legal, tax, and financial implications of the investment/participation in the scheme.

Choice Wealth accepts no liability for any damages or losses, however, caused, in connection with the use of, or on the reliance of its product or related services.

Rediff.com Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Note: The questions and answers in this advisory will be published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.