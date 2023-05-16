News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet The 99% Toppers

Meet The 99% Toppers

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
May 16, 2023 09:34 IST
Nine students secured the First Rank in the ICSE Class 10 examination with a score of 499/500 each (99.8%).

For ISC Class 12, 5 students secured the First Rank with each scoring 399/400 (99.75%).

 

IMAGE: Kiara Nishar, a student of the Smt Sulochana Devi Singhania High School in Thane, celebrates after scoring 99.60% in the ICSE Class 10 examination. All photographs: ANI photo

 

IMAGE: Kiara celebrates with her family.

 

IMAGE: Yash Manish Bhasein, also a student of the Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, along with his family offers prayers after topping the ICSE Class 10 examination with 99.8%.

 

IMAGE: Ipshita Bhattacharyya, another student of the Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, poses for a picture with her family after she topped the ISC Class 12 exam with 99.75%.

 

IMAGE: Family members celebrate Sayyam Mehta's success after he scored 99.6% in the Class 10 examination.

 

IMAGE: Shina Gupta, all India ISC topper Manya Gupta's mother, applies tilak to her daughter who scored 99.75%.

 

IMAGE: Manya, a student of the Heritage School in Kolkata, speaks to the media after securing the First Rank in the ISC Class 12 exam.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
