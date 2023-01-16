News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Patna's Four Tiger Cubs

Meet Patna's Four Tiger Cubs

By REDIFF TRAVEL
January 16, 2023 11:16 IST
Four tiger cubs, born in Patna Zoo, were introduced to the world on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

What A Glorious Sight! Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Patna already has the magnificent Bihar Museum; a visit to the Patna Zoo is now a must on the travel itinerary to see these amazing creatures.

 

Dear readers, have you seen a tiger in your life?

How and where did you spot it? What was the experience like?

Do you have Photographs? Videos? How did you click it?

We want you to share your stories and photographs with us.

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Tiger Pix) along with your Name, Location, a brief write up about where you spotted the tiger and, of course, photographs/videos. We'll feature the best ones right here on Rediff.com.

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile at the International Camel Festival in Bikaner, this incredible sight of a dancing camel!

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF TRAVEL
