Mamaearth Co-Founder Ghazal Alagh warns entrepreneurs against three common kinds of startup advice, calling them traps that hinder speed, stifle innovation and limit real growth opportunities.

IMAGE: Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ghazal Alagh/Instagram

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, has never been one to simply follow the rulebook.

In a candid post on LinkedIn, she challenged three oft-repeated pieces of startup guidance that, in her view, can lead new founders astray. Her message was clear: Well-meaning advice, when applied without context, can slow down progress, stifle innovation and prevent entrepreneurs from taking bold, necessary steps.

Alagh titled her post The startup advice I wish people could ignore, signalling that her observations are rooted in real-world experience.

Each of her three points reflects lessons learned from the fast-paced, competitive consumer goods sector in which Mamaearth has flourished.

1. Waiting for perfection before launching

Many aspiring founders are told to polish their product until it's flawless before introducing it to the market. Alagh believes this pursuit of perfection is one of the most dangerous traps in entrepreneurship.

According to her, aiming for '100 per cent readiness' can cause costly delays, sap energy and risk missing valuable market opportunities.

She advocates launching when the product is about 90 per cent ready, then refining it based on authentic customer feedback.

This iterative process not only accelerates time-to-market but also ensures the product evolves in ways that genuinely meet consumer needs.

2. Hiring only A-players

The mantra of 'hire only the best' is repeated in countless startup handbooks but Alagh offers a more nuanced view. While top-tier talent has its place, she warns that dismissing candidates who lack elite credentials or industry fame can mean overlooking individuals with immense drive, adaptability and fresh thinking.

She stresses that hunger and ambition often outweigh polished CVs. People who are willing to learn fast, work hard and grow with the company can become invaluable contributors.

For Alagh, a balanced team -- mixing seasoned professionals with hungry, motivated newcomers -- often delivers excellent results.

3. Focusing solely on the core product

Conventional wisdom suggests founders should pour all their attention into perfecting the central product before exploring anything else. Alagh sees danger in such narrow focus.

Drawing on Mamaearth's journey, she highlights the benefits of exploring adjacent opportunities -- complementary products or market segments that extend beyond the original offering.

Far from being a distraction, she believes such expansions can unlock new revenue streams, strengthen brand positioning and even protect the business from market shifts.

Her broader message

Across all three points, Alagh's philosophy champions agility over rigidity. She urges founders to:

Launch early and iterate

Value passion and potential alongside experience

Remain open to new opportunities beyond the initial plan

She cautions against blindly adopting advice simply because it's popular or delivered by high-profile voices.

The most successful strategies, she argues, emerge from an honest appraisal of one's market, team and resources -- paired with the courage to adapt as circumstances change.

By reframing these 'golden rules' as potential pitfalls, Ghazal Alagh suggests a more flexible, context-driven approach to entrepreneurship -- one that is responsive, people-centred and ready to seize opportunities in real time.