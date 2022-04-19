Malaika's Yummy Malayali Meal

When it comes to food, Malaika Arora loves to stick to her roots.

The television personality gave her followers a glimpse of her afternoon lunch that showcased her love for Malayali cuisine.

For folks who haven't figured it out yet, Malaika's mother is a Malayali.

The Kerala-style sadhya included rice, sambar, rasam, aviyal, beans thoran and papadum among other traditional dishes from the southern state.

She thanked friends Kanupriya and Anirudh Iyer for pampering her with the delicious spread.

IMAGE: Malaika with her delicious Mallu spread.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Want to enjoy a home-cooked spread similar to what was on Malaika's plate? Please click on this link to find the simple recipes.