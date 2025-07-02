'Lost Rs 18L In Options Trading. HELP!'

Do you have mutual fund and personal finance-related queries?

Anonymous: Sir below is my portfolio 1) Icici pru multiasset fund 2) icici pru value discovery fund 3) icici pru thematic advantage fund 4) hdfc 30 focus fund 5) aditya birlya focus fund I wanted to ask that these funds are there from 3 years with SIP p/m 20000 and every year i top these all funds with 2 lakhs. should i continue the same for the nest 3 yearsRs kindly advice.

Continue investing for the next 3 years, but rebalance slightly as above for diversification and efficiency. Ensure your portfolio suits your risk appetite and financial goals.

Review annually.

You've been investing Rs 20,000 monthly via SIP and adding Rs 2 lakhs yearly across five funds, mainly from ICICI, HDFC, and Aditya Birla. Your portfolio shows strong discipline and diversification, but it's slightly tilted with overlapping focused funds and a high allocation to ICICI AMC.

It's advisable to retain one focused fund (prefer the better performer), reduce allocation to the thematic fund unless you track it actively, and consider adding a Flexi-cap or Nifty 500 index fund for broader exposure.

A mid-cap or hybrid fund can help balance risk. Continue your investments for the next three years if your goals are long-term, but review and rebalance your portfolio annually to align with your financial objectives and risk profile.

Anonymous: I want to retire at 55 my age is 45 life expectancy 80 current monthly expenses is Rs 20,000 how much need amount for retirement?

Your question is incomplete; you need to share many points, like what your liabilities are, what earnings you are going to work for, and we can create a hypothesis depending on what you have shared, which can be partially correct. You need to accumulate around Rs 1 to 1.1 crore by age 55 to retire comfortably with Rs 20,000/month in today's value for 25 years. Review annually and invest consistently in equity mutual funds, PPF, or NPS depending on your risk profile.

Yes: I am 38 years old divorced men and I loss 18 lakh in option trading now a days I have no capital and not any income source mentality fully harassed can anybody help me? 7 loan EMI Defaulter and 2 credit card defaulter please help.

At 38, after a divorce and losing Rs 18 lakh in options trading, with no income and multiple loan and credit card defaults, it's understandable to feel overwhelmed.

First, speak to a credit counselor or financial advisor -- many offer free services.

Consider a one-time loan settlement with banks or restructuring.

Focus on finding any stable income -- gig work, freelancing, or part-time jobs -- to begin rebuilding.

Mental health support is just as important; talk to someone. You're not alone, and this phase, while hard, can be turned around one step at a time.

Anonymous: My age is 34. i have no job since last 10 yrs and have health problems from childhood. My mother has invested whatever money i earned 5 lakh in post office. She has invested 21 lakh in mutual fund in her and my name, 8 lakh in lic single plans 20 lakh lic regular policies and 8 lakh sriram and bank deposits. i am covered under her lic medical since she retired from lic. what other way can she invest for me?

Given your health and unemployment, your mother's diversified investments in mutual funds, LIC policies, post office schemes, and fixed deposits provide a good safety net.

To further secure your future:

Focus on low-risk options like senior citizen savings schemes, government bonds, and fixed deposits for steady returns.

Consider health or critical illness insurance to cover medical expenses.

Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs) from mutual funds can provide regular income.

Gold ETFs can add inflation protection.

Prioritise safety and liquidity to ensure financial stability.

Consulting a financial advisor for a tailored plan will help manage your needs better.

Anonymous: I am 42 years and my husband is 45. We both are running a sofa manufacturing factory. We have 2 kids -- 1 is in grade 6 and another is 3.5 years old. We don't have any EMI; I have saved money to both of my children 6 lakh each in FD. My husband and I have saved around 30 lakh which we have kept in FD. We have health insurance and 5 lakh I have invested in ICICI mutual funds. We have our own house, car which is EMI free. Since too much competition in sofa industry gradually business has gone down. If we decide to close our factory how much money should I have in my account to lead happy and tension free retirement life or what should we do know to have a good life.

You're in a strong financial position -- no EMIs, own home, and decent savings. At 42 and 45, with two young children, you still have 10-15 years to earn and build wealth for a peaceful retirement actively.

You're financially stable with Rs 30L in FDs, Rs 12L saved for kids, and Rs 5L in mutual funds. But if you plan to close your factory, assess alternate income sources or part-time work.

To retire comfortably, aim to build a corpus of Rs 3-4 crore over the next 15 years through a mix of equity mutual funds (SIP Rs 50-70k/month), PPF, and targeted investments for your kids' higher education. Keep 1-2 years of expenses in liquid funds. Since you're debt-free focus on maximising savings and generating passive income to ensure a tension-free retired life.

