'Lost job. How to secure children's education?'

Anonymous: mai 25 saal ka hu. mujhe 3000 monthly investment karne chahta hu. kaha karu kuch samjh nahi aa raha. (I am 25. I would like to do a monthly investment of Rs 3000. I am confused where to invest?

I suggest you start an SIP in mutual funds. You can divide between large-cap / mid-caps and small-caps.

Binesh: To invest 3000 per month which sip is better?

Any Equity Oriented SIP is good. Please consider your risk profile and your financial health before investing.

shailesh: my daughter, age 24 years, which SIP would be best for long term of 20 thousand /month for direct investment?

You can divide it into 3 parts.

1. Largecap & Midcap

2. Flexicap

3. Small cap

Anonymous: I am 48 years old and my monthly income is 1.4 Lac. My existing investment is PPF 1.5 Lakh/year and 18 Thousand Term insurance and Bank FDs. I want to invest in NPS about 50 Thousand/Year. What option to select to earn at least 8% with lower risk? Also let me know what are other options for investment with lower risk?

There is no guarantee for any returns on any of the products available in the market. You cannot rely on past data for future returns. Just fix your goals and investment plan for the same. Bank FDs or corporate FDs may give you your expected returns. But if the interest rate falls, you may get lower returns in the future.

Anonymous: I am 46 Y old just lost my well paid job. Require your suggestion for continuous getting money from interest.

I have 3 flats. First one is loan fee. Second one has 6 L loan remaining. 3rd one has 1.18 Cr loan.

I require 40 L for my daughter's education 2024-2028 and require 40 L for son's education 2028-2032.

I also want 1 L per month now onwards for meeting daily needs.

I have following investment. Mutual funds 14.5 L. FD 5 L; Government Bond 10 L; PPF wife 17.5 L; PPF my self 7.5 L and othe nsc bond share 9 L.

I will get approx 20 L from my employee and have 72 L in EPF and 4 L wife EPF.

Please guide me. Should I sell my flat and pay out the loan of 1.18 Cr and move in same home? If I do, then I am left with 40 L.

Please do not take such a decision immediately. It is a good thing that you want to secure your children's future. But as of now, i don't see any such need to sell off your flat. your children may not need this much of money for their education or they may need more. Both the other houses can be rented out and the rentals can be invested in mfs. These funds may be tagged only to their education. Any additional requirements can be funded through education loans.

