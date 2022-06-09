News
India's First Sologamy Shaadi!

India's First Sologamy Shaadi!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 09, 2022 17:28 IST
When Kareena Kapoor's character Geet says, 'main apni favourite hoon' in Jab We Met, she was clearly talking about self-love.

A content creator and social media influencer from Vadodara seems to have taken the idea of 'self love' to an altogether different level.

On June 8, Kshama Bindu, 24, swore to sologamy when she married herself in a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony attended by her family and friends.

Sounds crazy?

Check out these photographs and tell us what you think!

IMAGE: Kshama's initial plan was to get married on Saturday, June 11, in the presence of a priest in a temple. However, she chose to get married on Wednesday, June 8, at her home in Gotri.
'I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself,' Kshama, a student at the Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara told The Times of India newspaper. Photographs: Kind courtesy Epic Stories/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kshama performed all the pre-wedding rituals. Like a traditional bride-to-be, she even hosted a haldi and mehndi ceremony.
'Khudpe haldi lagi to sawar gai mai, Khudse ek rishte me kal bandh gai mai...' the bride posted on Instagram.

 

IMAGE: The pre-wedding celebrations were attended by Kshama's closest friends.

 

IMAGE: 'Mehndi rach gai, Mai is rang me utar gai...' Kshama expressed sharing pictures from her mehndi ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Although sologamy is a new concept and there is no legal provision that guarantees marital status, Kshama's decision to marry herself was met with familiar and tiring criticism on social media.

 

IMAGE: To new beginnings and being a trendsetter of sorts! Here Kshama is seen applying sindoor like a new bride. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kshama Bindu/Instagram

 

