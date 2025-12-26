Janhvi, Alia, Krithi Drench Themselves In...

Pearls are no longer just sitting quietly around the neck; they’re taking over entire outfits.

From dresses dotted with pearls to blouses literally drenched in them, celebrities are turning these glowing beads into a full-blown fashion statement. Once associated with old-school elegance and jewellery boxes, pearls now have an incredibly modern avatar.

Here are tips on how you can wear them differently this season.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor pairs a beige embroidered lehenga with a blouse dripping in pearl strings, then adds a pearl dupatta and a thick pearl choker. When your outfit gleams this much, you don’t need anything else. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone takes pearls beyond jewellery in a ruffled white sari worn with a strapless shell-shaped pearl blouse, finished with a dramatic collar stitched entirely with different sized pearls. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday makes pearls edgy, bold and party-ready as she dons a pearl-encrusted mini dress featuring hand-embroidered beads, sharp shoulders, exaggerated hips and beaded tassels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty keeps things fresh in a pearl-embroidered pre-draped sari where the blouse does all the talking and strings of pearls are designed to look like layered necklaces. She takes it up a notch by accessorising with pearl bracelets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala 204 look was unforgettable! Her gown was painstakingly hand-worked with over 100,000 pearls, turning the red carpet into a lesson in patience, craft and pure couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh looks like caramel crunch in a beige strapless bodycon sprinkled with pearls that catch the light with every move. Finished with a diamond necklace, it’s soft, luxe and quietly indulgent. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram