How To Apply For A 50% Engineering Scholarship

The D K Bhave Scholarship 2025 offered by the Savitribai Phule Pune University covers a maximum of 50 per cent of the total estimated first-year cost for a master's degree programme in engineering.

What is it about?

The D K Bhave Scholarship 2025 is an opportunity offered by the Savitribai Phule Pune University for engineering graduates who have secured confirmed admission for a master's degree in engineering and technology in any foreign accredited university in the United States of America, Canada, Germany or England.

This scholarship is intended to supplement, not replace, a student's funding.

It covers a maximum of 50 per cent of the total estimated first-year cost for a master's degree programme in engineering.

The cost includes tuition, books, room and board and incidental expenses, as determined by the admitting university, minus any financial aid awarded by the university.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, the applicant must:

Be a graduate of the engineering faculty of Savitribai Phule Pune University, or be a final year student pursuing a BE or BTech degree (in any branch) at an NBA-accredited institute within the PMC (Pune Municipal corporation) or PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) area.





Have secured confirmed admission based on merit for a master's degree in engineering and technology at an accredited university in the USA, Canada, Germany or England.





Have maintained a minimum academic record of B grade or higher.

How to apply

Eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to submit your application is May 30.

Contact

For queries and additional information, you can write to dkbhave@pun.unipune.ac.in

