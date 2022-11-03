It's First Day Of College For Undergrads

Delhi University's North Campus buzzed with activity on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, as first-year classes for undergrad students began.

Glimpses from day one of the new academic session:

IMAGE: Students arrive at the Shri Ram College of Commerce. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students welcomed at Miranda House, the well known Delhi women's college, with a shower of flower petals.

IMAGE: Students in the Shri Ram College of Commerce corridor.

IMAGE: Students welcomed at Miranda House by applying tilak on their forehead.

IMAGE: Students enjoy their arrival at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

IMAGE: Students at Orientation 2022 at Miranda House.

IMAGE: Students write notes on a notice board, which says Sab Moh Maya Hai (Everything is an Illusion) at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

IMAGE: Students at the orientation session at Miranda House.

IMAGE: Students arrive at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

IMAGE: It's time to capture the first day with a photo session at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

IMAGE: Students attend an interactive session in a classroom at Miranda House.

IMAGE: Students with their parents at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

IMAGE: Students with their parents at Miranda House.

IMAGE: One student still abides by COVID rules while she attends Orientation 2022 at Miranda House.

IMAGE: Students arrive at Miranda House.

IMAGE: The Miranda House corridor will be a familiar location for these students.

IMAGE: The Miranda House corridor teems with first termers.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com