Rediff.com  » Getahead » It's First Day Of College For Undergrads

It's First Day Of College For Undergrads

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
November 03, 2022 15:48 IST
Delhi University's North Campus buzzed with activity on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, as first-year classes for undergrad students began.

Glimpses from day one of the new academic session:

 

IMAGE: Students arrive at the Shri Ram College of Commerce. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Students welcomed at Miranda House, the well known Delhi women's college, with a shower of flower petals.

 

IMAGE: Students in the Shri Ram College of Commerce corridor.

 

IMAGE: Students welcomed at Miranda House by applying tilak on their forehead.

 

IMAGE: Students enjoy their arrival at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

 

IMAGE: Students at Orientation 2022 at Miranda House.

 

IMAGE: Students write notes on a notice board, which says Sab Moh Maya Hai (Everything is an Illusion) at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

 

IMAGE: Students at the orientation session at Miranda House.

 

IMAGE: Students arrive at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

 

IMAGE: It's time to capture the first day with a photo session at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

 

IMAGE: Students attend an interactive session in a classroom at Miranda House.

 

IMAGE: Students with their parents at the Shri Ram College of Commerce.

 

IMAGE: Students with their parents at Miranda House.

 

IMAGE: One student still abides by COVID rules while she attends Orientation 2022 at Miranda House.

 

IMAGE: Students arrive at Miranda House.

 

IMAGE: The Miranda House corridor will be a familiar location for these students.

 

IMAGE: The Miranda House corridor teems with first termers.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
