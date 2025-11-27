iQOO 15 Makes Its India Debut: All You Need To Know

The handset runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform and packs a substantial 7,000mAh power unit, offering extended endurance.

1. Display

iQOO 15 arrives with a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 OLED display, offering a swift 144 Hz refresh rate and reaching up to 2,600 nits when the enhanced brightness mode is activated.

2. Enhanced Cooling And Gaming Chip

The iQOO 15 is equipped with an upgraded vapour-chamber thermal setup and includes the brand’s SuperComputing Q44 processor, designed to enhance gaming performance and stability.

3. Camera

A sizeable squircle-style camera module sits at the back, carrying a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP periscope telephoto unit, and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there’s a 32 MP camera for selfies.

4. Processor

The handset is available with either 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon chipset clocked at 4.6 GHz. For onboard space, you can choose between 256 GB and 512 GB.

5. Battery

The device carries a 7,000mAh lithium-ion cell that works with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless power delivery, and it also offers reverse wired support as well as a bypass mode for gaming.

6. Price

The iQOO 15 arrives in two shades -- Legend, featuring a white glass back, and Alpha, offered in black with a matte surface. The entry model, pairing 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage, carries a tag of ₹72,999, while the 16 GB and 512 GB configuration is listed at ₹79,999.

7. IP Rating

The handset carries IP68 and IP69 protection, ensuring strong resistance against dust, water, and high-pressure jets, making it suitable for tougher environments.