Summer Writing Workshop For Young Adults

A five day workshop that allows children to free their imagination and create a portfolio of their stories.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels

What is it about?

Does your child love stories? This summer, give them the chance to write them.

5 days. 5 genres. 5 stories.

Short Story. Horror. Sci-Fi. Humour. Fantasy and adventure

When will it be held?

May 11-15, 2026, live on Zoom

Demo Day: May 16 (Saturday)

Grades 5-8: 11.00 am to 1.00 pm

Grades 9-12: 3:00 pm to 5.00 pm

Only 15 seats per batch.

What’s included?

Genre-based writing prompts.

Live writing exercises every session.

Personal feedback from Rashmi on every story.

5 finished stories -- a portfolio they can keep.

The Story Stage -- narrate to a live audience of family and friends.

Certificate of participation.

Session recordings if you miss a class.

About the instructor

Rashmi Bansal is the author of Stay Hungry Stay Foolish and 14 more books with over 1.4 million+ copies sold.

She has conducted over 80 writing workshops.

An IIM Ahmedabad alumna, she brings her two decades of experience in storytelling to the class.

Cost

Rs 7,999 per participant (including GST)

For more information

Check this form: https://forms.gle/M2DEHaFLweqAQiDCA

You can also write to mail@rashmibansal.in or contact Varsha on WhatsApp at 9820466681.

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