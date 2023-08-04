IIM Bangalore's 32 FREE Online Courses

Prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is offering 32 FREE digital courses.
Here is a special opportunity to learn free from one of the best institutes in the country for free.
They will be taught by professors of IIM Bangalore. These courses are free. But, if you want a certificate, you need to take an exam and the fee is ₹1,000.
There is no eligibility criteria.
Enrollment Links:
[1] Finance & Economics:
- Intro to Banking & Financial Markets (External link)
- Intro to Managerial Economics (External link)
- Banking and Financial Markets: Risk Management Perspective (External link)
- Equity Stock Market (External link)
- Financial Accounting and Analysis (External link)
- Foreign Exchange Market (External link)
- Macroeconomics (External link)
[2] Marketing:
- Brand Management (External link)
- Economic Foundations of Pricing (External link)
- Marketing Management (External link)
- Quant Marketing Research (External link)
- Services Marketing (External link)
[3] Innovation:
- Innovation and IT Management (External link)
- Managing Innovation (External link)
- New Product Development (External link)
[4] Strategy:
- Corporate strategy (External link)
- Strategic Management (External link)
- Valuation and Creating Sustainable Value (External link)
- Family Business (External link)
- Platform Business Models (External link)
- People Management for Entrepreneurs (External link)
- Effective Business communication (External link)
[5] Analytics:
- Intro to Data Science (External linke)
- Predictive Analytics (External link)
[6] Operations:
- Operation Management (External link)
- Customer Relationship Management (External link)
- Organisational Design (External link)
- Arts and Culture: New Management Paradigm (External link)
- Intro to Digital Business (External link)
- Indian Knowledge Systems -- Humanities and Social Sciencess (External link)
- Indian Knowledge Systems -- Concepts and Applications in Science (External link)
- Indian Knowledge Systems -- Concepts and Applications in Engineering (External link)