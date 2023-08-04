IIM Bangalore's 32 FREE Online Courses

Prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is offering 32 FREE digital courses.

Here is a special opportunity to learn free from one of the best institutes in the country for free.

They will be taught by professors of IIM Bangalore. These courses are free. But, if you want a certificate, you need to take an exam and the fee is ₹1,000.

There is no eligibility criteria.



Enrollment Links:

[1] Finance & Economics:

[2] Marketing:

[3] Innovation:

[4] Strategy:

[5] Analytics:

[6] Operations: