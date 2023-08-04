News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » IIM Bangalore's 32 FREE Online Courses

IIM Bangalore's 32 FREE Online Courses

By REDIFF CAREERS
August 04, 2023 12:05 IST
Prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is offering 32 FREE digital courses.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Here is a special opportunity to learn free from one of the best institutes in the country for free.

They will be taught by professors of IIM Bangalore. These courses are free. But, if you want a certificate, you need to take an exam and the fee is ₹1,000.

There is no eligibility criteria.

 


Enrollment Links:

[1] Finance & Economics:

[2] Marketing:

IMAGE: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Indian Institute of Management- Bangalore/LinkedIn

[3] Innovation:

[4] Strategy:

[5] Analytics:

[6] Operations:

 

REDIFF CAREERS
