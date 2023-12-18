You have to make a decision to move on, says rediffGURU Mohit Arora, relationship coach and the founder of the Real Dating School.

Are you still hung up on your ex?

Struggling to move on after a nasty breakup and need advice on how to cope with your emotions?

He is a relationship coach, image consultant, soft skills trainer and the founder of Real Dating School.

He offers advice on how you can manage your emotions and improve your personality to be more confident and positive.

Anonymous: Mohit, I still have feelings for my ex-boyfriend.

We separated three years ago and he is married to another girl.

How can I let go and move on?

There are two ways to live: 1. You hold onto your past or 2. You move on.

You have to make a decision to move on.

Now, you have to realise that you are responsible for majority of your emotions on a daily basis. It doesn't stem from your boyfriend.

So you have to learn to build your own ecosystem of positive emotions.

Then, you start dating different guys until you find someone you like. And you will.

Be more open and meet more guys.

Anonymous: My partner is regularly stalking me on Instagram. She reads all my posts and messages and wants to discuss every comment I make.

I think she is jealous and insecure about my relationships with friends, especially females.

I love her and don't want to lose her. But every time we have a discussion, we end up fighting and she wants to break up with me because she thinks I am cheating on her, which is not true.

She's just insecure.

If she is not able to realise that she is overstepping, then it's your responsibility as a man to explain this to her.

If she still doesn't understand, then you have a choice to move on or remain in this toxic relationship. Sometimes you just can't change the other person.

So weigh the pros and cons and make your decision.

Anonymous: I am 32, unmarried and I am new to dating.

I am really struggling to approach a man for a date. I am average looking and find it difficult to start a regular romantic conversation with a stranger.

I don't want to look or sound desperate. Can you please help?

Be out there. Get seen.



Join dating apps.

Go meet different men. That's how you start.

Dress nice, groom well.

