Mumbai Marathon: Tips From A Marathon Runner

Did you know that for any race to be called a marathon, it has to be run over a distance of 42.195 km?

For many, a marathon is a mix of aspiration and perseverance.

While running the distance, one will experience hope, despair, pain and happiness.

Usually, people start off with a simple jog or a 5K run but hope to run a full marathon someday. When they achieve that, the joy and sense of achievement they feel is amazing.

In India, everyone aspires to run the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which will take place on January 21, 2024.

If you venture out on the roads of Mumbai, you will see runners assiduously training for the event.

Are you planning on training for the marathon as well? Let us look into what constitutes a good marathon preparation.

IMAGE: Vijayaraghavan Venugopal running the marathon.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Cross Training and Recovery

When you prepare for the marathon, include a bit of cross training to ensure you do not burn out even as you keep your aerobic fitness at an optimal level.

Cross training activities include swimming and cycling.

Recovery is a crucial element this kind of preparation. It is as important as training for your run.

Strength Training

We often tend to focus on running, forgetting that strength is also needed for injury prevention.

Optimal strength training prepares your body for the different phases of the marathon and keeps injuries at bay.

Gear

Amongst the various gear you use, the most important are your shoes.

They are your friends who will be with you during your training runs as well as on race day.

Comfort from a running perspective is the most important factor when it comes to choosing your shoe. The model or the make can vary from person to person.

You could also alternate between 2-3 pairs, depending on your workout or run.

Typically, one should use a lighter and faster pair of shoes on race day.

Nutrition

Training your body for the marathon subjects it to a lot of wear and tear.

Imagine not watering or giving nutrients to a plant and expecting it to grow.

Fuelling your body on a day-to-day basis is vital.

While eating well is important, one should consider having dietary supplements (like proteins) to fill in the gaps as required.

This also helps runners remain active through the day for responsibilities other than their training.

Tapering

This eases your body down and keeps it fresh for race day.

During this period, gradually reduce the hours of running but keep the intensity intact.

With barely three weeks left for the marathon, you should be doing this now.

Precautions While Running

While training and preparation are key, there are some guidelines when it comes to running.

1. Warm up and cool down

Give sufficient importance to this as it prepares your body and helps you ease down post the race.

Lack of warm up and cooling down exercises can lead to injuries.

2. Hydration

Adequate water intake, along with electrolytes, is very important during the preparation period since heat and humidity are a concern in many parts of India.

3. Listen to your body

Many times, we are forced into following a certain pattern or plan. Ultimately, though, the plan has to suit you which is why it is important to listen to your body.

The body sends adequate signals in multiple forms -- like fatigue, niggling pain, continued breathlessness, etc -- telling you readjust your schedule. You can do this by taking a day off or running slowly.

4. Terrain

Mixing up terrains is good to keep the impact on your legs and knees to the minimum.

Examples of this could be running on surfaces like mud roads or grass paths alongside normal tarmac roads.

Avoiding concrete surfaces is a good idea since that causes the maximum impact on your legs and can lead to injuries.

5. Safety

It is very important to stay safe during your training runs.

A lot of runners run on traffic-heavy roads.

Being aware of your surroundings is very important.

Avoid using your headphones during your run.

Staying safe is more important than worrying about stopping or going slow during your run, especially if it is a workout.

Women runners need to be alert, especially early in the mornings when roads tend to be deserted. It is a good idea to run or train with a few fellow runners.

6. Medical check-up

It is advisable for runners to do an annual health check-up, including parameters which are specific to your run and age.

This gives you an idea of the potential risks you face and the precautions you need to take.

If you are running for the first time, I'd like to wish you all the best. The first marathon is always special.

Vijayaraghavan Venugopal is the CEO of the nutrition brand Fast & Up.