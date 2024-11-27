How To Handle Wedding Anxiety? Ask rediffGURUS

How can you stay calm, relaxed and focused on your Big Day?

Get expert advice from rediffGURUS HERE.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video

What do you think Indian families splurge their hard-earning savings on?

Higher education?

Family holidays?

Hospital expenses?

You'll be surprised to know that an average Indian spends around 2x on weddings when compared to education.

The Big Fat Indian Wedding season that usually commences mid-January till June and July every year peaks between November and mid-December.

Irrespective of which city you live in, irrespective of whether it is a love marriage or an arranged one, weddings are always exciting. And stressful.

Indian weddings are traditionally grand occasions where families, relatives, friends and neighbours come together to bless the couple and join in the celebrations.

With multiple events and rituals lined up, there is enough room for chaos, confusion, rifts and misunderstandings between the couple and the families involved.

As the bride/groom, how do you deal with pre-wedding jitters?

For example, what do you do if your wedding outfit does not fit at the last minute? Or the mehendiwali, due to a sudden emergency, is not able to make it?

Or if a distant relative of your in-laws mentions a certain ritual or a pre-wedding condition that you and/or your partner are not comfortable with?

As parents of the bride/groom, it is natural to experience anxiety and stress.

How to arrange funds for unexpected wedding expenses and last-minute demands from guests and relatives?

What do you do if the caterers goof up with the menu and your guests have arrived?

How do you stay calm and relaxed so that you can focus on the important things that matter?

Our expert rediffGURUS are here to help!

Ask them how you can cope with pre-wedding stress and anxiety and how to remain healthy during this all-important period.

Anu Krishna, co-founder of Unfear Changemakers LLP, is a mind coach and relationship expert.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Kanchan Rai is the founder of Let Us Talk Foundation which offers mindfulness workshops to help people stay emotionally and mentally healthy.

You can post your questions for rediffGURU Kanchan Rai HERE.

Pushpa R is the founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes and specialises in meditation, yoga for wellness and mindfulness.

You can post your questions for Pushpa R HERE.

A common reason for stress during weddings is how to manage finances and keep expenses within limit.

It is also important to be financially independent after marriage and plan your future.

To answer these and other finance-related questions, our rediffGURU money experts can help:

Ramalingam Kalirajan, director and chief financial planner at Holistic Investment, has over 23 years of experience in mutual funds and financial planning.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan HERE.



Milind Vadjikar is an independent MF distributor registered with Association of Mutual Funds in India and a retirement financial planning advisor registered with Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

You can post your questions to Milind Vadjikar HERE.

Nitin Narkhede, founder of the Prosperity Lifestyle Hub, is a certified financial advisor with eight years of experience in helping clients design and implement comprehensive financial life plans.