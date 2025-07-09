how to avoid malaria, dengue, chikungunya

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, offers practical advice to protect yourself from mosquitoes and water-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

It is that time of the year when water-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya are on the rise.

While the symptoms for all three are more or less the same, do you know the differences between each disease?

Dengue

Dengue is caused when you are bitten by an Aedes mosquito carrying the dengue virus. As the virus enters your blood stream, you will develop fever that may reach up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and last for days.

Besides fever, most individuals develop a variety of other symptoms like severe headaches, body ache, pain behind the eyes and skin rash.

Dengue patients may experience pain in the bones, muscles and joints.

Experts even refer to it as 'breakbone' fever because the pain is so intense.

In extreme cases, patients have reported light bleeding from either their gums or from their nose.

When platelets drop and medication is delayed, dengue may also cause organ failure, leading to death.

Malaria

Malaria occurs when Plasmodium parasites enter the body through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito.

Unlike in dengue, malarial fever is usually periodic.

There is a rising fever and chills with shivering, followed by profuse sweating as the fever diminishes.

This process repeats every two to three days.

In addition to fever, malaria can also create nausea, vomiting, weakness and, in the worst case scenario, damage to your kidneys and brain.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is transmitted by the same Aedes mosquito that transmits dengue. While there are overall similarities in terms of the fever and the rash, the single most notable symptom is severe joint pain and stiffness.

In chikungunya, a person cannot walk or lift anything; the pain typically develops in the wrists, fingers and ankles and can be extreme.

Occasionally, the pain persists for weeks or even months after the other symptoms have passed.

Don't ignore the warning signs

Prevention and early diagnosis are the best ways to deal with water-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

If you experience the following symptoms, you must immediately consult a doctor:

Abdominal pain

Continuous vomiting

Difficulty in breathing

Drowsiness or extreme fatigue

Confusion or seizures

Bleeding that won't stop

Treatment

There is no antiviral drug for dengue. Treatment primarily includes adequate fluid intake to prevent dehydration, bed rest and paracetamol for fever and pain.

Aspirin and ibuprofen should not be prescribed by the doctor as they may elevate the risk of bleeding.

Malaria treatment is based on the type of parasite and typically includes antimalarial drugs. Early detection through a blood test is crucial so that the right treatment can be prescribed.

Chikungunya has no cure too. Rest, fluids and painkillers are advised by doctors to relieve fever and joint pain. Though most recover fully, joint pain can persist for a longer period.

Prevention is the best defence.

Doctors generally recommend the following to protect your family from malaria, dengue and chikungunya:

Pour out stagnant water from containers like buckets, flowerpots, tyres, etc.

Empty out the water from pet bowls, wildlife baths and coolers in your house once every two weeks.

Sleep under mosquito nets, especially if you are living in an area where mosquitoes are a menace.

To keep mosquitoes out, you can use mesh screens on doors and windows.

While stepping out, wear clothing that covers almost your entire body like long shirts and long trousers/pants.

Apply mosquito repellent sprays or creams on exposed areas on your body.

Burn camphor or neem leaves to get rid of mosquitoes naturally.

Foods to improve your immunity

During the monsoon, it is important to include foods that will help you build immunity.

Fruits that contain vitamin C, such as oranges, guavas, amla and lemon support your immune cells.

Turmeric and garlic contain natural phytochemicals that have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Yoghurt and probiotics help maintain gut health, which also helps build immunity.

Pumpkin seeds, walnuts and almonds have zinc and healthy fats.

Leafy vegetables like spinach, fenugreek and drumstick leaves are rich in vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients.

While housing societies, offices and schools continue to fumigate premises and carry out pest control measures to get rid of mosquitoes, the simplest remedy is to maintain hygiene, avoid stagnant water and keep both your diet and lifestyle healthy.

Most important: If you have fever and persistent body pain, do not neglect it. Consult a doctor at the initial stage itself to diagnose and treat the condition.