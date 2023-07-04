How Many Hot Dogs Can You Eat In 10 Minutes?

Glimpses from Nathan's famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City, July 3, 2023.

In this annual contest, the contestant has to eat a maximum number of hot dogs in 10 minutes.

IMAGE: Champions Joey Chestnut, right, and Miki Sudo, left, pose with event host George Shea, who TIME magazine once noted, 'Turned Nathan's Hot Dog-Eating Contest Into a National Obsession'. All photographs: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Joey Chestnut with a tray full of hot dogs.

IMAGE: Miki Sudo with her world championship belt.

IMAGE: Prankster at the event.

IMAGE: Eight time winner Miki Sudo, 38, poses with a tray full of hot dogs and the championship belt on her shoulder.

IMAGE: Joey Chestnut and Nick Wehry face off.

IMAGE: Competitive eater Nick Wehry.

IMAGE: Miki Sudo and husband Nick Wehry with their child.

IMAGE: Joey Chestnut is interviewed during the event.

IMAGE: Hot dogs ready to be devoured and relished.

