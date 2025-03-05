'Shiva Is An Inclusive God Who Accepts Everyone As They Are'

'He is the God of Gods, the originator of yoga and the Vedas, the most powerful masculine figure who respects the feminine.'

Text: Divya Nair/Rediff.com

Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Amish Tripathi, author of the Shiva trilogy, in the docu-series Legends Of Shiva With Amish, which premiered on the Discovery channel on March 3. Photograph: Kind courtesy Discovery Plus

Successful banker. Masterful storyteller. Bestselling author. Curious explorer.

Amish Tripathi has -- through his love for literature, history and mythology -- seamlessly excelled in each of these roles.

In his latest collaboration with Discovery Channel and Discovery Plus, Amish takes his childhood fascination for Lord Shiva to the next level.

The docu-series -- Legends Of Shiva With Amish, which premiered on March 3 -- aims to explore Lord Shiva's mysteries through diverse insights, expert discussions and breathtaking visuals.

"The best part about this show that Discovery TV has put together is we got to explore Lord Shiva across the Indian subcontinent, across various social classes, across different temples, across different geographies, across people speaking different languages. And the variety...

"From the Kailash temple in Maharashtra to Unakoti in Tripura, to Kedarnathji and Pashupatinathji in Uttarakhand and Nepal to Arunachaleshwara in Tamil Nadu, I have been everywhere," says Amish, speaking about his incredible travel experiences.

Despite the geographical, language and cultural diversities, all the temples featured in the series have a common thread.

"They are all united by their love for Lord Shiva," explains the IIM-Calcutta alumnus who has authored 11 books, including the successful Shiva Trilogy and the Ram Chandra series.

"I wear my devotion on my sleeve," asserts Amish. "I have an Om Nama Shivay kada, a rudraksh maala. I do the Mahamrutyunjay Jaap every morning."

Smiling, he adds, "I would have done it (the series) for free but Discovery fortunately paid me a little bit for it."

Did you know there is a temple in Tamil Nadu where Shiva and Parvati are worshiped as Ardhanareshwar -- the masculine and feminine form as one deity?

In the video below, Amish explains what is so special about the Shiva temple he visited in Khandoba, Maharashtra.

At the event, Amish reveals another reason why shooting the docu-series became deeply personal.

Amish, who gave love a second chance in 2023 and married his wife Shivani in London, felt the urge to renew his vows not once, but twice in India.

"I didn't know there was a temple in Tamil Nadu where the main deity is Ardhanareshwar and he is worshipped. We went to the temple. It was beautiful. It's considered to be very auspicious to get married there. Since my wife was with me, we got married there again," he says.

Check out Amish's fascinating story about the significance of the two interesting Shiva temples in India where the couple re-married each other.

"As a child, He (Lord Shiva) inspired the rebel in me," says Amish. "But, over time, he also provided so many answers to my questions. He is the God of Gods, the originator of yoga and the Vedas, the most powerful masculine figure who respects the feminine. He is an inclusive God who accepts everyone as they are.

"Through this series, we delve deeper into His legend, exploring both the historical context and the philosophical core of His teachings."