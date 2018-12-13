rediff.com

Hillary, Rajnath, Mamata at Isha's wedding

December 13, 2018 11:10 IST

Why did NaMo skip the celebrations?

Mukesh Ambani's only daughter Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal saw several Indian and global leaders in attendance.

One prominent absentee at the wedding at Antilia: India's Pradhan Sevak.

Hillary Clinton

IMAGE: Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and her long-time aide Huma Abedin, left. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: No Sabyasachi or Manish for Mamatadi. The West Bengal chief minister turned up in her usual sartorial avatar -- plain white sari and Hawaii chappals. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed by Anant Ambani, Mukesh's youngest son and Isha's kid brother. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

